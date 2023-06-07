The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved a new metro line in Gurugram, from HUDA City Centre to Cyber City, with a spur line to Dwarka Expressway. The route will be 28.50 km long and will have 27 stations.

The entire track will be elevated, which will be a standard gauge line of 1435 mm (5 ft 8.5 inches). The total completion cost of the project will be ₹5,452 crore. The project is to be completed in 4 years from the date of sanction.

The length of the main corridor of Huda City Centre to Cyber City will be 26.65 km and it will have 26 stations. The spur line from Basai Village to Dwarka Expressway, provided for connectivity to depot, will be 1.85 km long with 1 station.

The stations on this metro line will be HUDA City Centre, Sector 45, Cyber Park, Sector 47, Subhash Chowk, Sector 48, Sector 72A, Hero Honda Chowk, Udyog Vihar Phase 6, Sector 10, Sector 37, Basai Village, Sector 9, Sector 7, Sector 4, Sector 5, Ashok Vihar, Sector 3, Bajghera Road, Palam Vihar Extension, Palam Vihar, Sector 23A, Sector 22, Udyog Vihar Phase 4, Udyog Vihar Phase 5, and Cyber City.

Alignment of the proposed line (in blue), with Delhi Metro (Yellow) and Rapid Metro Gurugram (green)

The design speed of the project will be 80 kmph, while the average speed will be 34 kmph.

The project is proposed to be completed in four years from the date of sanction of the Project and is to be implemented by Harayana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTC) which will be set up as a 50:50 Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of the Government of India and Government of Haryana after sanction order is issued.

The share of govt of India in the project cost will be ₹896.19 crore, and the Haryana govt’s share will be ₹1432.49 crore, and Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HUDA) will contribute ₹300 crore. ₹2,688.57 will be raised through loans, and ₹135.47 will come through PPP route for lifts and escalators. Loan is being tied up with European Investment Board (EIB) and World Bank (WB) for the project.

According to a cabinet statement, 90% of the land needed for the project is govt land, and only 10% land is private. The process of shifting utilities has already started.

At present, there is no metro connectivity in Old Gurugram. This new metro line will connect New Gurugram with Old Gurugram. New Gurugram has two metro lines, the Yellow Line of Delhi Metro, and Rapid Metro Gurugram, a light metro system that acts as a feeder line of the Delhi Metro, and is currently operated by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

The new metro line will connect to the Rapid Metro Gurugram at Cyber Hub. The other end of the line will meet the DMRC Yellow Line at HUDA City Centre. However, the lines will not join together, as the Yellow Line is broad gauge, while the new line will be of standard gauge.

This network will also connect with Indian Railway station. In next phase, it will provide connectivity to the Indira Gandhi International Airport. This will also provide overall economic development in the area.