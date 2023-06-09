Friday, June 9, 2023
Ukrainian oil company Burisma, of which Hunter Biden was a Board member, paid $5 million to Joe Biden when he was US VP: Reports

Meanwhile, Joe Biden has dismissed the allegations. On being quizzed about the matter, he said, "Where’s the money? It’s a bunch of malarkey"

OpIndia Staff
Ukrainian oil company paid $5 million to Joe Biden when he was the US Vice-President: Reports
Joe Biden with his son Hunter Biden, Burisma Holdings, images via Getty and Kyiv Post
8

A Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) informant has alleged that one of the largest natural gas producers in Ukraine, Burisma Holdings, paid $5 million (~₹41 crores) to Joe Biden between 2015 and 2016.

The whistleblower made the revelations during an interview with the FBI in June 2020, which the agency recorded in an FD-1023 form (used to record unverified information from confidential sources). It must be mentioned that Joe Biden was serving as the Vice-President of the United States at that time.

Interestingly, Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden was a member of the Board of Burisma Holdings during the same period. The highly credible informant told the FBI that the alleged payment of $5 million was made to facilitate the company’s entry into the US oil and natural gas market.

He alleged that the high-level ‘criminal bribery scheme’ involved an executive of Burisma Holdings who had influence over the US policy decisions, despite being a foreign national.

Reportedly, the Burisma executive believed Hunter Biden is ‘dumb’ and thus sought counsel from the whistleblower on getting involved with a US oil firm and gaining US oil rights.

He also conceded ‘paying the Bidens’ as Burisma Holdings was under investigation in Ukraine at that time, thus making it difficult for the company to gain access to the US market. “$5 million for one Biden, $5 million for the other Biden,” the Burisma executive had told the whistleblower.

He also revealed that the payments were routed through different bank accounts such that it would take at least 10 years for investigators to unravel the source. The executive, however, made it clear that the alleged payment of $5 million was not made directly to the ‘Big Guy’ (a supposed reference to Joe Biden).

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, who had seen the FBI document, told American conservative host, Benny Johnson, “And so what I can say is this is: This has been going on for many years and there was a 5 million dollar payment made to Joe Biden. Not Hunter Biden, Joe Biden – The Big Guy.”

According to Fox News Digital, the whistleblower is a regular, reliable source of information used by the FBI since 2010. He has been paid $2,00,000 (~1.64 crores) for his work.

Meanwhile, the House Oversight Committee (the primary investigative committee of the US House of Representatives) subpoenaed the Federal Bureau of Investigation for the FD-1023 document. As per reports, the agency has offered to allow all members of the committee to view the contentious document.

US President Joe Biden has dismissed the allegations made by the whistleblower to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. On being quizzed about the matter, he said, “Where’s the money? It’s a bunch of malarkey”

The controversy surrounding Hunter Biden and his laptop

It is notable here that in the last weeks of the 2020 US presidential elections, the New York Post published an explosive story about Hunter Biden’s problematic emails with a Ukrainian gas company executive from Burisma.

In its report, the news outlet alleged that they had accessed material from a damaged Macbook that was brought to a service centre for repair. The customer who brought the laptop never collected or paid for the services.

The shop owner said he repeatedly tried to contact the client. Though he could not identify the owner as Hunter Biden, he said the laptop had Beau Biden Foundation’s sticker.

The report has several documents and mentions a video that proves that Joe Biden met a high-profile businessman from Ukraine when he was Vice President of the United States. 

Reports suggested that Biden may have helped his son Hunter, using his influence as the VP of the United States, in his business in Ukraine. The Biden Camp categorically denied all the allegations.

The story was heavily censored by both Twitter and Facebook and was branded as a piece of fake news. Initially, the report was dismissed as a hoax by Biden-supporting media, but it was eventually confirmed that the laptop’s contents did really belong to Hunter Biden.

Following the restriction of the NYP report, Twitter justified the action by claiming that its policies forbid the sharing of compromised information. After the elections were over and Joe Biden was declared president, it became clear that the NY Post story was indeed true.

Twitter’s former head Jack Dorsey then expressed regret over censoring the story and blocking New York Post from their Twitter account.

