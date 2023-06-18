Sunday, June 18, 2023
Updated:

US: Woman sues hospital, doctors who removed her breasts at 13 after influencers made her believe she is a transgender

OpIndia Staff
An 18-year-old woman named Kayla Lovdahl in the United States is taking legal action against ‘Kaiser Foundation Hospitals’ and four doctors involved in a ‘transition procedure’, which resulted in the removal of her breasts at the age of 13.

She has filed a lawsuit in California State Court, asserting that the medical professionals prioritised financial gain over her well-being. The victim accused the doctors of pushing her into believing she was transgender and facilitating the ‘transition procedure’ for profit.

According to court documents filed on Wednesday (June 14), Lovdahl informed that she was influenced by online influencers at the age of 11. This led her to entertain the mistaken belief that she was transgender.

Her parents, unsure of how to handle the situation, sought assistance from medical professionals who swiftly affirmed their daughter’s transgender identity.

Lovdahl further added that she was prescribed hormone blockers and testosterone without undergoing a proper psychological evaluation by the age of 12. She also underwent a single 75-minute transition evaluation.

The victim recalled the doctors telling her family, “It is better to have a live son than a dead daughter.'” According to her, the procedures she underwent were driven by ideology and profit, amounting to medical abuse.

Doctors paid no heed to mental health issues before the transition procedure: Kayla Lovdahl

At the age of 17, Lovdahl de-transitioned back to a woman and now holds the doctors responsible for their negligence, asserting that she was never truly a transgender.

The victim pointed out that any reasonable physician could have determined that she would not maintain a permanent transgender identity.

The lawsuit emphasised that the doctors should have recognized her mental health issues and paid attention to medical studies indicating that transitioning might not significantly improve the mental well-being of young girls.

Victim accuses hospital of medical negligence, seeks unspecified damages

“There is no other area of medicine where doctors will surgically remove a perfectly healthy body part and intentionally induce a diseased state of the pituitary gland to misfunction based simply on the young adolescent patient’s wishes,” it added.

Moreover, Lovdahl accused the hospital and doctors of failing to provide her with proper informed consent, which would have involved comprehensive therapy—an essential step that she claims was overlooked.

Lawyers representing the victim have described the procedures as “an insane form of child abuse.” Attorney Charles Limandri stated, “We believe cases like this are the best way to stop them, especially in liberal states like California, where reckless ideologues are pushing this radical agenda.”

Reportedly, Kayla Lovdahl is seeking unspecified damages for the physical and emotional wounds she has suffered for undergoing a ‘gender transition procedure’ at 13.

