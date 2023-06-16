Friday, June 16, 2023
USA: Penn State professor caught sexually abusing his dog in a public forest, filming the act on iPad

OpIndia Staff
USA: Professor in Penn State University arrested for sexually abusing his dog
The Rothrock forest trail (L), Professor Themis Matsoukas (R), images via The Post Millennial and NY Post
8

In the USA, a professor from the Pennsylvania State University has been caught and arrested for sexually abusing his pet dog in a public forest. He has been charged with multiple cases and has now been sacked from his job. He was arrested on June 13.

As per reports, Themis Matsoukas, a 64-year-old professor (now sacked) at Penn State University has been charged with animal cruelty, disorderly conduct, open lewdness, and indecent exposure among other charges. Matsoukas was caught sexually abusing his dog in the trail cameras installed in the Rothrock State Forest. As per reports, there are multiple instances where Matsoukas’s activities of sexually abusing his pet dog have been recorded in the cameras, with the earliest clip from 2014.

As per reports, after Matsoukas was again spotted sexually abusing his dog near a restroom in the Alan Seeger Parking Area and filming the activity on an iPad, the rangers in the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources launched an investigation against him. The forest officials have stated that the spots that Matsoukas used for sexual activities with the poor animal were within the viewing range of public roads that lead to picnic spots and popular camping grounds in the forest.

Earlier in April, the rangers were yet to identify Matsoukas. In May, however, he returned to the same spot with an iPad and was seen walking naked and sexually abusing his dog. His car also matched with the vehicle spotted in previous instances.

The videos filmed by Matsoukas are explicit and feature him walking naked, masturbating, and making his dog perform perverse activities involving his private parts. When the local authorities gathered all evidence and finally confronted Matsoukas, he was reportedly ‘very nervous’ and uttered, “I am done. I am dead”. He later told the investigating authorities that he was doing sexual activities with his dog to “blow off steam”.

Matsoukas was a professor of chemical engineering at Penn State University for over 30 years. He has been sacked by the University after the charges against him were brought. He is scheduled to appear in court in July. Matsoukas has received multiple teaching awards at the University during his long career. The collie dog spotted in the videos was found at his house during the search by the authorities.

OpIndia Staff
