On Wednesday, June 28, four brothers in the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, killed their own sister in cold blood. According to reports, the brothers of the deceased woman identified as Farhana were angry ever since she had married her boyfriend Shahid, who was reportedly from a ‘lower caste.’ Prima facie the case appears to be that of a suspected honour killing.

The incident happened in the district’s Alipur Aterna village of the Budhana Kotwali area, wherein the accused shot their sister Farhana in broad daylight and hacked her with a sharp weapon before fleeing the scene.

The accused have been identified as Salman, Faman, Noman and Meherban. The police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by Farhana’s brother-in-law. Circle Officer (CO) Vinay Gautam, reached the village with his team as soon as they got the information of the crime. The body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem. The police formed two teams to search for the accused.

According to the police, the deceased woman Farhana was the daughter of a village local named Jamshed Pathan. She had 8 brothers. Two years ago Farhana married a youth named Shahid. Shahid belonged to the Faqir caste. Farhana’s brothers were disapproving of their relationship. On August 6, 2021, Farhana ran away from her house and married Shahid in court. The duo started living separately in Muzaffarnagar.

On June 7, 2023, Farhana and Sahid returned to their village hoping that Farhana’s family would have forgiven them by now, given that a lot of time had passed since she went against the family’s wishes and married the love of her life.

She took up a job at a beauty parlour in the vicinity. Farhana’s brothers, however, remained enraged and vindictive. They once threatened to kill the duo if they did not leave the village.

On Wednesday (June 28) evening, when Farhana was returning home from the beauty parlour, her four brothers Salman, Faman, Noman and Meherban surrounded her in the middle of the road and shot her. They then attacked their injured sister with a sharp weapon until she fell to the ground and died. As people started gathering, all four accused fled the scene.

Honour killings show the ugly side of our society, OpIndia had earlier reported an incident in which a 19-year-old girl was smothered with a pillow by her brothers Tohid and Danish for reportedly having a love affair with a youth whom the latter did not approve of. The brothers learned that the victim was planning to elope with her boyfriend and marry him in court. They were infuriated over this and killed her