As many as 1,23,733 pending inheritance-related cases have been settled in less than a month in Uttar Pradesh since the launch of the ‘Varasat Campaign’ on May 30. The Yogi Government launched Varasat Abhiyan to end land and revenue disputes as well as cases of illegal occupation by land mafias.

The campaign, which will continue till July 31, seeks to settle inheritance-related cases that have been pending in Village Sabhas for several years now. The cases are resolved by getting the names of the legal inheritors of properties by checking the old records to end disputes once and for all. As per the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a special Varasat campaign is being run by the Revenue Council in all the gram sabhas of the state.

It is noteworthy that most of the cases related to land disputes are heard on Tehsil Day in every district of the state. Every first and third Saturday is observed as “Tehsil Day” in Uttar Pradesh.

A large number of land dispute cases are also included in the police data. Therefore, the campaign also aims at curbing land conflicts and controlling the high-handed behavior of Tehsil employees.

The Yogi government has also set the target of 100% disposal of the pending cases of undisputed inheritance in the state during the campaign along with getting the names of the legal heirs registered in Khatauni (old records).

A total of 1,33,516 applications have been received so far during the campaign of which more than 1,23,733 cases have been disposed of since May 30.

Varasat Abhiyan has proved to be a great initiative in getting legal successors the physical rights of properties in time, reducing unnecessary revenue disputes and illegal occupation of land by land mafia and anti-social elements. It helps in maintaining law and order related to terrestrial rights.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)