After the recent love jihad cases that were reported from the Purola, Arakot and Chamoli districts of Uttarakhand, a new similar case has emerged from the Dehradun region of the state where a Muslim man was caught by a local Hindu organization while he was taking derogatory photographs of a Hindu medical student. The man also blackmailed the female student using the photographs and forced her to change her religion to Islam.

According to the reports, members of the Hindu organization caught the accused near Jollygrant and took him to the Police station. The organizations and the enraged locals have demanded strict action against the accused. SSP Dilip Kunwar Singh took cognizance of the incident and said that the incident is true but the victim has not yet come to the fore. Both, the accused and the victim are residents of Doiwala.

The Police also meanwhile commented on the action by the Hindu organization and said that nobody is allowed to take the law into their hands. Some members of the Hindu organization are said to have thrashed the accused before getting him to the police station. “The victim has not yet come to the fore. The investigation is underway and is being conducted by CO Doiwala,” SSP Dilip Kunwar Singh confirmed.

Further, as per the police, some people in the case have been detained and are being questioned. He also has assured that strict action will be taken against the accused involved in the case. Members of the Hindu organization complained that the accused identified as Ashif Manan lured and trapped the Hindu girl by posing as a Hindu and then forced her to convert her religion to Islam.

In the recent past, several cases of Love Jihad have been reported from the state of Uttarakhand. As per the reports, around 48 cases have come to the fore from the state which mostly includes the abduction of minor girls.

Earlier, it was reported that a Muslim individual identified as Uved Khan from the Purola region was caught abducting a Hindu girl with the help of another person named Jitendra Saini. The two accused were arrested after the locals launched a massive protest against the accused and the outsider businessman, most of whom belong to the minority community. In a recent update to the case, the protests have reached Gangotri town and several shops continued to remain closed on June 10.

Also, one other case was reported from Gauchar town in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand where two Muslim youths attempted to elope with a minor Hindu girl. Two Muslim youths who have been identified as Gulzar alias Nitin (26) and Aslam (21) lured a 15-year-old Hindu girl and took her to a hotel on Tuesday, June 6. They told the hotel staff that the girl is the daughter of their maternal aunt. However, the hotel owner grew suspicious and informed the police about it. Meanwhile, one of the accused escaped along with the minor girl.