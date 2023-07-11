On 10th July, Manipur police detained 11 Myanmar nationals in the district of Churachandpur for entering India without valid documents. All of the detained Myanmar nationals are from Tomu town, located in Northeastern Myanmar, which shares the border with Manipur on the north. They were undergoing medical treatment at the district hospital in Churachandpur for bullet and explosive injuries.

On 16th June, the Officer-in-Charge of Churachandpur police station received a report about the presence of Myanmar nationals at the district hospital. The causes of injuries were not mentioned in the report. Upon inquiry, the police found that 11 Myanmar nationals entered India via Manipur without valid documents. They were detained on Monday. By the time this report was published, as of them were in police custody.

According to The Frontier Manipur, medical documents dated 28th June showed that at least five Myanmar nationals received treatment at the district hospital. They were identified as Thargayi (admitted on 15th June to 28th June), Khaipi (admitted on 15th June), Lulminlal (admitted on 15th June), Konam (admitted on 17th June) and Loky (admitted on 17th June). Three other Myanmar nationals were admitted to the same hospital on 20th April. They were identified as Awngphyowai, Ngamboi and David Thetpaing.

Five of the admitted Myanmar nationals were admitted in June. As per the IFP report, there is a possibility they were injured in Manipur during the ongoing violence that was reported in Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts.

🚨BREAKING: DIRECT Involvement of Myanmar Nationals in Manipur Conflict 🚨🚨

10 Myanmar Nationals are currently being treated for Bullet and other Explosives injuries in Churachandpur Hospital.

The Meiteis have been alleging that the Kuki Terrorists are getting Help from Across… pic.twitter.com/kF5bswS3G9 — Homer (@Arsenal_Homer) July 10, 2023

The investigation into the matter is underway, and the police are asserting the exact reasons behind their injuries and how they managed to enter India without valid documents. Illegal immigrants from Myanmar settling in Manipur and engaging in illicit farming of narcotics has been one of the reasons behind the violence.

The Manipur Violence

Manipur has been burning amid conflict between the two ethnic groups, Meiteis and Kukis. Tensions flared up on May 3 following a ‘Tribal solidarity march’ which was organized against the Meitei community seeking ST status.

Meiteis account for the majority of the Manipur population, whereas Nagas and Kukis account for about 40% of the population. About 130 people have been killed in the clash and several have been displaced after their houses were torched and razed.

A detailed analysis of the root causes and on-ground scenario can be read here.