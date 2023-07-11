A case of conversion has come to light in Himachal Pradesh’s Rampur Bushahr town where a group of non-local Christians have been accused of trying to convert locals.

On 8th July, at around 12 pm, an HRTC bus with a group some Nepali and some non-local Indian passengers halted at the Old Bus stand in Rampur Bushahr town. While waiting at the bus stop, the passengers began to preach Christianity to the locals, persuading them to convert.

It has been revealed that the group in question had set up a camp in Shaili village, Bahaali in Rampur Bushahr for the last few days and were returning from the camp.

A video was recorded and released by a VHP worker who alleged that the group tried to convert him despite his objections.

As Himachal Pradesh has been hit by floods, a viral video shows Christian conversions were allegedly ongoing in the Rampur Bushahr, for the last 23 days.



According to the Police, 11 people have been arrested, out of the 43 member conversion group.

Members of Rampur Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Shri Khandmanch, and Hindu Jagran Manch got into action mode and handed over the accused to the police. The police took over the bus and parked it outside the police station for investigation.

VHP member Pranesh reportedly alleged that when the HRTC took a halt at the bus stop, the group of Christian passengers deboarded and began appealing to the people to convert. They had set up camp in Shaili village for 23 days.

The police have reportedly recovered copies of the Bible, and cash in significant quantities. The VHP will reportedly submit a complaint to the DSP to demand an in-depth investigation into the case.

SHO Rampur Karmchand reportedly said that the police have arrested 11 people and the remaining persons have been released. The arrested accused will be presented in court tomorrow. A case has been registered under sections 295/341 of the IPC.

The state of Himachal Pradesh is currently reeling under torrential rainfall which has led to the loss of 72 lives and massive damage and destruction of property worth crores.