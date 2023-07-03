Saturday, July 8, 2023
Three dreaded sharpshooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested by Delhi police

The arrested accused persons were identified as Udit Shah (31), Anish Kumar (42), and Mohit Gupta (27)

ANI
Three dreaded sharpshooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate were arrested on Saturday, said Special Cell of Delhi Police.

The accused were identified as Udit Shah (31), Anish Kumar (42), and Mohit Gupta (27). Two single-shot pistols along with four cartridges were recovered from their possession, said the Special Cell.

“As per the directions of senior officers, a team of Special Cell/NR (Northem Range) was tasked with busting the nexus of Lawrence Bishnoi and the Goldy Brar Gang operating in Delhi/NCR. The team worked relentlessly day and night and, through manual and technical surveillance, managed to gather valuable information about the associates of the dreaded criminals who are operating from behind bars”, said the police.

Further, the police stated that the accused were wanted in an extortion case under the Kotwali Police Station (located in the Chandni Chowk area). They had allegedly demanded Rs 20 lakhs from a merchant based in Old Delhi.

“All the arrested accused are habitual offenders and are history sheeters”, said the Special cell.

A case under the relevant provisions of law has been registered against the accused and an investigation is underway.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is an accused in the murder case of Punjabi singer, Sidhu Moose Wala, in 2022. Goldy Brar, a Canada-based gangster, is also accused of planning the murder of singer Moose Wala. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

