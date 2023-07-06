Tuesday, July 11, 2023
HomeNews ReportsGhaziabad: 6 killed as school bus coming from the wrong side crashes into SUV...
News Reports
Updated:

Ghaziabad: 6 killed as school bus coming from the wrong side crashes into SUV on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

According to the police, the school bus was empty and was reportedly coming from the wrong direction.

ANI
The bus coming from the wrong direction smashed into the SUV (Image Source: NDTV)
10

At least six people died in a collision between a school bus and a car on the Delhi Meerut Expressway on Tuesday morning, the police said.
According to the police, the school bus was empty and was reportedly coming from the wrong direction.

“A school bus and a TUV met with an accident on the Delhi Meerut Expressway at 6.00 am today. The bus driver was coming from the wrong direction after filling CNG from Delhi near Ghazipur. The people in the car were coming from Meerut and had to go to Gurgaon. There was a head-on collision. 6 persons died and 2 are seriously injured. The driver of the bus has been caught. The entire fault was of the bus driver who was coming from the wrong direction”, Ramanand Kushwaha ADCP Traffic Police told ANI.

The ADCP further said that the deceased include two children and the injured are being treated.

“The dead include 2 children. Women and men are also included. 2 people are injured and are being treated in the hospital. There were 8 people in the car. The bus belongs to Bal Bharti School Bus which is in Noida”, ADCP Kushwaha said.

Earlier on Monday, at least nine people were killed after a tanker coming at a high speed collided with a tempo in Pratapgarh, said an official. The accident happened on the Lucknow Varanasi Highway near Mohanganj market in the Leelapur police station area in Pratapgarh.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termswrong side driving India
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
642,704FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com