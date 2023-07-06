Early signs of normalcy could be seen in Manipur after 2 months of violence as schools have reopened in some parts of the state for Classes 1 to 8. Manipur CM N Biren Singh had announced on 4th July the reopening of schools from 5th July.

“We have decided to deploy state security forces and paramilitary forces in vulnerable areas. Deploy more security personnel in five particular districts. We have decided to reopen the schools for standards 1 to 8 from 5th July,” the Manipur CM had said.

96 schools, currently being used for relief efforts, have been exempted from reopening. These schools are located in the districts of Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Bishnnupr, Ukhrul, Tengnoupal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur. As per government data, there are 4,670 government schools in the state for classes 1 to 8.

#WATCH | Manipur | A few schools in the state, including Little Flower School in Imphal and The Regular English High School in Kwakeithel, reopened today.



A few other schools have been exempted from reopening as they are presently involved in providing relief measures. pic.twitter.com/oLAXRkJsWL — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2023

Wangkhei High School in Imphal East saw only 113 of the 829 students in attendance as tension continues to grip the citizens. More than 100 people have died in the clashes between Meiteis and Kukis in the state since the violence erupted in May this year.

Headmistress Ranjita Devi R K said, “The attendance today was lower than we expected. We have been getting calls from parents trying to confirm that the school is indeed open. Some are scared to send their wards, particularly those staying in the peripheral areas of Imphal. They feel the situation is unpredictable as there are still reports of violence, and authorities could lift curfew relaxation anytime.”

Manipur | For the welfare of the students in Manipur, the government decided to open schools for classes 1 to 8 from today. There are 4,617 schools managed by different management groups in the state, of which 96 schools could not be prepared to open from today as they are being… pic.twitter.com/ESxsp3wpuV — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2023

All the teaching and non-teaching staff were present on the first day at Wangkhei High School. Classes 9 to 12 will resume once the displaced people are relocated.

The schools have been shut ever since violence broke out in Manipur on 3rd May killing over 100 people and injuring many others. Several houses, temples, and churches were torched in clashes between the Kukis and Meiteis. About 40,000 people have been displaced as a result of the conflict.

Meanwhile, the internet ban in the state was extended yesterday till 10th July, and the curfew is still in force in some areas of the state. CM Biren Singh said all illegally-established bunkers across hill and valley areas will be pulled down to create security posts.

He said, “For the need to take up agricultural activities on time, around 2000 security personnel have been mobilised for additional deployment at adjoining hill areas, where agricultural works are being taken up. The security personnel deployed would guard and prevent disturbances caused to farmers of both communities by armed miscreants.”

Mass frisking will also be initiated across the state, particularly in sensitive areas following information about people with possession of illegal arms roaming around in both hill and valley districts.

The Chief Minister appealed to the public to return the snatched arms and ammunition before legal measures are pursued.

Meanwhile, news about incidents of violence continues to trickle in from the state. The house of an Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) personnel was set ablaze by a mob after the latter’s attempt to steal weapons was thwarted by the forces.