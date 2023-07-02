After around 40 NCP MLAs led by Ajit Pawar revolted and joined the BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde) government in Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar has now claimed the party and the symbol. On Sunday, July 2, 2023, 8 MLAs of NCP were sworn in as ministers, while Ajit Pawar became Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra in a dramatic development.

Ajit Pawar said in a press conference that it is very important to give importance to development. He said, “For the last 9 years, PM Modi has been doing a lot of work for development. Seeing him, I felt that I should also be a partner in the journey of development, so I wanted to join the NDA.”

Ajit Pawar added, “Since our country became independent, we have seen that the country moves forward due to leadership. First, there was Nehru ji, Patel ji, and then Lal Bahadur ji came to the leadership. After that came the leadership of Indiraji. After the Emergency, the government was formed under the leadership of Indiraji. After that, Rajiv ji’s government was formed. After 1984, there was no single leader in our country under whose leadership the country went ahead. The government was formed in different groups.”

Ajit Pawar further said, “You must have seen in the last nine years that under the leadership of Modi ji, the government is working for development. He also got a lot of respect abroad. It’s all going well. The opposition only sees their own states. I don’t see any leader of the opposition who can lead the country. The entire opposition is scattered against Modi. They are fighting among themselves. “

Ajit Pawar said, “The name and symbol of the party will also remain with me. I have also contacted the rest of the MLAs and many MLAs will reach here by this evening. Beyond this, we will fight on the symbol of the party (NCP), whether it is the Zila Parishad or other panchayat elections. You will recall that in Nagaland too, 7 NCP MLAs were elected and they decided to join the BJP government for the sake of development.”

Ajit Pawar stated, “We have the blessings of all the Nationalist Congress Party people, everyone comes to the NCP. We have all the MLAs with us and all our party leaders. All means everyone.” In all this, he also indirectly implied to include Supriya Sule and Sharad Pawar.

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal was also present at the press conference. Chhagan Bhujbal said, “We have supported this government as NCP, we have not formed a separate party.”

Chhagan Bhujbal said, “The name and symbol of the party will also remain with us. I have also contacted the rest of the MLAs and many MLAs will reach here by this evening. If we want to solve the problems of the people of Maharashtra, the problems of the farmers, then we need to work positively. We criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi on many occasions. But he is leading the country very strongly and the country is safe in his hands. The Government of Maharashtra, The Government of India is trying to solve the problems of the people by taking immediate decisions on the development work. There are many problems of OBCs, these issues cannot be solved without the cooperation of the Government of India.”

Bhujbal added, “In fact, a few days ago, Sharad Pawar said that Modi will become PM again in 2024. You have to think positively. People’s problems must be solved. We should take the help of the government, we should help the government, we will try to solve the problems of the people.”