On the 3rd of July, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet in the land-for-job scam case in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court. Deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav, his father Lalu Yadav, and Rabri Devi, among others, have been named in CBI’s chargesheet filed before the special CBI court.

Court allowed CBI to file second chargesheet

This is the second charge sheet in the case and reportedly it will be considered by the court during the next hearing on the 12th of July. Apart from Tejaswi and his kin, the CBI chargesheet has also named AK Infosystems, firms, and several middlemen as accused in the case.

The CBI also informed the court that sanctions are awaited against Lalu and three others.

Through its Special Public Prosecutor Advocate DP Singh, CBI informed the Court that a fresh chargesheet is filed in the case. Singh argued that although a chargesheet was already filed earlier, the need for a second chargesheet arose because the alleged act is committed with a different modus operandi.

Earlier, on the 15th of March, the Court granted regular bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, and their daughter-RJD MP Misa Bharti among other accused in the alleged land-for-job scam case.

Later, on the 1st of June, the Rouse Avenue Court granted more time to the CBI to file a supplementary charge sheet in the land-for-job scam. However, the court expressed displeasure and stated that you (CBI) are continuously delaying this matter, which is not right.

In its chargesheet, the CBI stated that as a quid-pro-quo, the candidates directly or through their immediate relatives/family members sold land to the family members of Lalu Prasad Yadav (then Union Railway Minister) at highly discounted rates up to 1/4th to 1/5th of the prevailing market rates.

CBI findings reveal the name of alleged co-conspirators in the case

CBI further added that the investigation has revealed that Lalu Prasad Yadav entered into a criminal conspiracy along with members of his family, railway officers, and some residents of the area.

According to the CBI, during the period 2007-08, when Lalu Yadav was Minister of Railways, he intended to acquire the land parcels situated in Village- Mahuabagh, and Kunjwa in Patna. These land parcels were situated adjacent to the land parcels that were already owned by his family members.

The alleged co-conspirators, as per CBI, include Lalu Yadav’s wife Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharati, Officers of Central Railways namely Sowmya Raghvan who was the then General Manager, Kamal Deep Mainrai, and the then Chief Personnel Officer.

Further, some residents of villages Mahjabagh, Bindaul, Bihta, and Patna City namely Raj Kumar Singh, Mithlesh Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Dharmendra Kumar, Vikas Kumar, Abhishek Kumar, Ravindra Ray, Kiran Devi, Akhileshwar Singh, Ramashish Singh were also involved in this conspiracy and alleged scam.

Accusations and CBI findings

It is alleged that during Lalu Prasad’s tenure as minister in the UPA government from 2004 to 2009 substitutes from Patna were appointed in various zonal railways located in Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Hazipur.

The CBI findings stated that irregular appointments of candidates were made in Central Railway. These recruitments violated the laid down norms and procedures of Indian Railways for recruitment. They were done even without any advertisement or public notice. As per CBI, all the candidates after their engagement as substitutes were subsequently regularized.

According to the CBI chargesheet, 12 candidates from Patna were appointed to Group D posts in the Railways during Lalu’s tenure as Railway Minister. And in lieu of these jobs in railway, the accused received seven plots of land in the city and elsewhere at a highly discounted price. As per CBI officials, these plots of land belonged to those 12 people.

#WATCH | "This was expected. Such actions are being taken against non-BJP parties which are in power," says RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari on party's Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav named in chargesheet filed by CBI in land-for-jobs alleged scam case. pic.twitter.com/GUC7KwmSlA — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2023

Responding to CBI’s chargesheet, RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari stated that this was expected as such actions are being taken against non-BJP parties which are in power.

#WATCH | Bihar | Democracy is being attacked. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is breaking and robbing everything. Recently you saw, a prominent leader from Maharashtra had come to Bihar. We had called them to gather support to defeat PM Modi: Rashtriya Janata Dal veteran leader and… pic.twitter.com/QmtSse4Dsq — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2023

Earlier, during the launch of the book on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in Patna, former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav claimed that democracy is being attacked in India.