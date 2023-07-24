Chhattisgarh Gobar Ghotala: Congress govt accused of scamming Rs 229 crores in cow dung trade

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state of Chhattisgarh accused the state government led by CM Bhupesh Baghel of engaging in a monetary scam involving the trade of cow dung. BJP MLAs Narayan Chandel and Saurabh Singh stated that the cow dung scam (gobar ghotala) was even bigger than the fodder scam that involved the embezzlement of about Rs 9.4 billion from the government treasury of Bihar.

According to the reports, the leader during the last day of the Monsoon session of the state assembly raised several questions regarding the purchase and sale of cow dung and exposed that the state was embezzling around Rs 229 crores in the case.

The minister told that 10,336 gothans are approved in the state, out of which 10,240 gothans have been made, while 84 have not been made. From January 2, 2019, to June 30, 2023, a total of 1,23,19,845.64 quintal cow dung was purchased by the government, for which an amount of Rs 24,639.69 lakhs has been paid. Further cow dung worth more than Rs 291 crores has been sold. The deal garners good profit, they said.

कांग्रेस सरकार का एक और घोटाला



राज्य: छत्तीसगढ़

मुख्यमंत्री: भूपेश बघेल

घोटाला: गोबर ख़रीदी के नाम पर

घोटाले के अनुमानित राशि: ₹229 करोड़



बघेल जी से पूछिये: अगर ₹246 करोड़ की गोबर खरीदी हुई है और 17 करोड़ रुपये का गोबर पदार्थ बेचा गया, तो बचा हुआ 229 करोड़ रुपये का गोबर कहां… pic.twitter.com/schJjD8joB — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 24, 2023

BJP MLA Saurabh Singh stated that no minister in the government knows where the balance cow dung worth Rs 229 crores is stored. “This whole ‘gobar scam’ is a forgery on paper. Cow dung worth Rs 246 crore was bought and cow dung worth Rs 17 crore was sold, then where is the remaining cow dung worth Rs 229 crore?” he questioned Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu on July 22.

The leader also said that the state had purchased 282,000 kg of cow dung from three women of the same family who didn’t even own a cow. “The family was paid more than Rs 5 lakhs. The government has done scam in the name of cow dung purchase,” the leader pressed video of which has gone viral over the internet.

BJP’s Amit Malaviya shared the video and also commented on the scam saying that the Congress government of Chhattisgarh was cheating the poor and the farmers.

The Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in Chhattisgarh on Saturday survived a no-trust motion moved by the Bharatiya Janata Party on the last day of the Monsoon session of the state assembly. The ruling party meanwhile refuted the charges and said the BJP had ‘failed’ to come up with concrete issues during the session.