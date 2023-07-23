On 22nd July (local time), Twitter’s chief and CTO Elon Musk said that the Twitter brand and all the ‘birds’ will soon be things of the past. He wrote, “And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.” Earlier, Musk had said he would be rebranding Twitter as X.com.

In a follow-up tweet, Musk said that if a good enough logo was posted, it would be made live worldwide the next day.

Soon after his tweet, Twitter users posted several suggestions for the logo. After his initial tweet, Musk shared a logo posted by Sawyer Merritt, co-founder of Twin Birch USA. The logo was initially created for the now-discontinued X-Pod, a podcast about Musk and his ventures.

When Musk purchased Twitter for USD 44 billion in the last quarter of 2022, he announced that the purchase was an accelerant to creating X, ‘the everything app‘. Notably, when Musk launched his financial service in 1999, it was named ‘X’ but was later rebranded as PayPal. In 2017, Musk re-acquired X.com; since then, it has been one of his unused assets. In August 2022, he said that the x.com domain could be an alternative to social media platforms if he did not buy Twitter.

Further details about X.com are awaited.