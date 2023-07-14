Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, reportedly received a severed human finger via first-class mail in an unsettling occurrence on 10 July. The package was delivered to the Elysee Palace in Paris, the official residence of the president without a note of explanation.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the parcel that was brought to the Elysee palace included “a piece of a finger, a fingertip it seems.” A source official at the presidential home informed, “The finger was initially put in a fridge where the police put their snacks. This was to make sure it was preserved and could be analyzed as quickly as possible.”

As investigations are ongoing to determine the reason behind the action, the police have not yet identified the culprit. However, they have launched a “threat of a crime or offence against an elected official” case. The source added, “It’s not at all clear why this finger was sent to the president.”

The finger belonged to a “living human being,” who was contacted and given “full medical support” after the authorities opened the grisly parcel and performed tests on the part of the human anatomy delivered in it. Furthermore, the individual’s identity was withheld owing to a number of reasons including medical confidentiality.

According to AFP, the fingertip belonged to the package’s sender, who has a psychiatric condition.

The French president has received a number of terrible mail items over the years, including bullets, but this was the first delivery of an amputated body part. The incident happened before Bastille Day celebrations which were led by the former in Paris.

This year’s parade featured Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its honoree, necessitating increased security measures from the government. He started a two-day crucial visit to the country on 13 July. He was conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, France’s highest award, on the same day.

Widespread demonstrations in France

France has been restless following a string of violent protests in recent months which started after the death of a 17-year-old delivery agent named Nahel M. who was shot by a police officer on 27 June. He was stopped by the police and asked to show documents while he was driving. He tried to flee the scene during which rounds were fired. He was killed instantaneously when one of the bullets struck him in the chest.

Chaos has been erupting in the country’s major towns, comprising Lyon, Pau, Toulouse and Lille, in spite of a heavy police presence. The rioters set fire to Alcazar, Marseilles’ largest library, as well as cars, buildings and retail establishments. The authorities have already arrested more than 3,000 people. The government has deployed 45,000 police personnel across city streets to control the arson and loot.