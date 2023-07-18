On 16th July, a driver killed a B-Tech student on National Highway 9 (NH9) in Ghaziabad. The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Krishnanshu Choudhary, who lived in Asotech Society in the Crossing Republic. As per reports, the driver drove the car in reverse for 2 KMs before hitting Krishnanshu.

As per the police, the car was travelling to Meerut and was supposed to enter the Meerut Expressway. The driver accidentally entered National Highway 9, and by the time he realised, he had travelled around 2 KM. The driver decided to drive the car in reverse on the National Highway to make up for it and hit Krishnanshu, who was riding a scooty. The driver escaped from the scene after the accident.

The victim was rushed to the nearest hospital, where he was declared dead. Notably, two-wheelers are not allowed on the Meerut Expressway but can travel on NH9. Furthermore, reversing vehicles is not allowed on special carriage, they must only travel in one direction.

The police are trying to identify the driver who caused the accident using CCTV cameras installed at houses and shops on NH9. There are no such cameras available on the National Highway that can provide some leads. An FIR has been registered against the unknown driver under Sections 279 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code.

Reports suggest that the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) was requested in December 2022 to install cameras on the National Highway to curb incidents of rash driving. Three months after the police sent the request, NHAI announced to install 232 CCTV cameras on National Highway and underpass. However, NHAI manager Puneet Khanna said in a statement there is no provision for installing CCTV on the highway.

Constable died in a road accident on NH9

In another incident, constable Sushil Kumar died in a road accident on NH9. He was travelling on a scooter for duty change when a car hit him near Crossing Republic Police Station.

Six died in a road accident on Meerut Expressway because of wrong-side driving

The latest accident comes on the heels of another terrible accident when 6 people died thanks to the wrong side driving on the Meerut-Delhi expressway by a school bus driver. According to the police, the school bus was empty and was reportedly coming from the wrong direction. “A school bus and a TUV met with an accident on the Delhi Meerut Expressway at 6.00 am today. The bus driver was coming from the wrong direction after filling CNG from Delhi near Ghazipur. The people in the car were coming from Meerut and had to go to Gurgaon. There was a head-on collision. 6 persons died, and 2 were seriously injured. The driver of the bus has been caught. The entire fault was of the bus driver who was coming from the wrong direction”, Ramanand Kushwaha, ADCP Traffic Police, said in a statement.

“The dead include 2 children. Women and men are also included. 2 people are injured and are being treated in the hospital. There were 8 people in the car. The bus belongs to Bal Bharti School Bus, which is in Noida”, ADCP Kushwaha added.