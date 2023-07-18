Tuesday, July 18, 2023
HomeCrimeGhaziabad: Driver drives a car in reverse for 2 KMs on National Highway, kills...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Ghaziabad: Driver drives a car in reverse for 2 KMs on National Highway, kills an engineering student on his way

The driver accidentally entered National Highway 9, and by the time he realised, he had travelled around 2 KM. The driver decided to drive the car in reverse on the National Highway to make up for it

OpIndia Staff
Drunk driver hit scooty on National Highway 9
21-year-old Krishnanshu Choudhary was killed on NH9 after a driver driving his car in reverse hit his scooty (Representational Image created by OpIndia using Bing AI)
8

On 16th July, a driver killed a B-Tech student on National Highway 9 (NH9) in Ghaziabad. The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Krishnanshu Choudhary, who lived in Asotech Society in the Crossing Republic. As per reports, the driver drove the car in reverse for 2 KMs before hitting Krishnanshu.

As per the police, the car was travelling to Meerut and was supposed to enter the Meerut Expressway. The driver accidentally entered National Highway 9, and by the time he realised, he had travelled around 2 KM. The driver decided to drive the car in reverse on the National Highway to make up for it and hit Krishnanshu, who was riding a scooty. The driver escaped from the scene after the accident.

The victim was rushed to the nearest hospital, where he was declared dead. Notably, two-wheelers are not allowed on the Meerut Expressway but can travel on NH9. Furthermore, reversing vehicles is not allowed on special carriage, they must only travel in one direction.

The police are trying to identify the driver who caused the accident using CCTV cameras installed at houses and shops on NH9. There are no such cameras available on the National Highway that can provide some leads. An FIR has been registered against the unknown driver under Sections 279 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code.

Reports suggest that the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) was requested in December 2022 to install cameras on the National Highway to curb incidents of rash driving. Three months after the police sent the request, NHAI announced to install 232 CCTV cameras on National Highway and underpass. However, NHAI manager Puneet Khanna said in a statement there is no provision for installing CCTV on the highway.

Constable died in a road accident on NH9

In another incident, constable Sushil Kumar died in a road accident on NH9. He was travelling on a scooter for duty change when a car hit him near Crossing Republic Police Station.

Six died in a road accident on Meerut Expressway because of wrong-side driving

The latest accident comes on the heels of another terrible accident when 6 people died thanks to the wrong side driving on the Meerut-Delhi expressway by a school bus driver. According to the police, the school bus was empty and was reportedly coming from the wrong direction. “A school bus and a TUV met with an accident on the Delhi Meerut Expressway at 6.00 am today. The bus driver was coming from the wrong direction after filling CNG from Delhi near Ghazipur. The people in the car were coming from Meerut and had to go to Gurgaon. There was a head-on collision. 6 persons died, and 2 were seriously injured. The driver of the bus has been caught. The entire fault was of the bus driver who was coming from the wrong direction”, Ramanand Kushwaha, ADCP Traffic Police, said in a statement.

“The dead include 2 children. Women and men are also included. 2 people are injured and are being treated in the hospital. There were 8 people in the car. The bus belongs to Bal Bharti School Bus, which is in Noida”, ADCP Kushwaha added.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMeerut-Delhi expressway
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

UK: McDonald’s employees speak out over sexual abuse, racism, and bullying at the workplace

OpIndia Staff -
Out of 100 allegations, 31 were related to sexual assault, and 78 pertaining to sexual harassment. Additionally, 18 staffers made allegations of racism and six others alleged homophobia.
Opinions

Disney’s hypersexualisation of children, woke politics, and overindulgence in gender identity of kids: Here’s why the House of Mouse has been caught in its...

Pragya Bakshi Sharma -
A report by the American Psychological Association on "Sexualisation of Girls" states, "Others have noted that Disney's female characters today (e.g.,The Little Mermaid, Pocahontas) have more cleavage, fewer clothes, and are depicted as "sexier" than those of yesteryear (e.g., Snow White, Cinderella)

26 opposition parties name their alliance as ‘INDIA’: Read what it means

No leader, no seat-sharing agreement, no agenda yet: ‘Opposition Meet’ in Bengaluru is all about grandiose statements and dreams of defeating Modi

Kota reports 17th suicide by a student in 2023 as NEET aspirant hangs himself: Here’s what is leading to soaring student suicides in the...

‘Do you want to promote p*rnographic books for children’? Barack Obama faces backlash over letter against book banning in USA

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
643,825FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com