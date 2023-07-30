Indian-American Engineer turned-politician Hirsh Vardhan Singh announced, on Thursday, 27 July, that he will seek the Republican nomination for the US Presidential election in 2024. With this, he has become the third Indian-American person to join the fray seeking presidential nomination from the Republican party. The 38-year-old Singh took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to declare that he is formally “entering the race for President.”

In a 3-minute long video, Singh described himself as an “America First constitutional carry and pro-life conservative who helped restore the conservative wing of New Jersey’s Republican Party starting in 2017.”

In the video, Singh reiterated his support for conservative values and launched an all-out offensive against the “corruption” of Big Tech and Big Pharma. He asserted that they had “relentlessly attacked our freedoms.”

Singh said that “Bolsheviks” (left-liberal ecosystem) have been “imposing” their ideology on children in America. He then went on to describe the current schooling system as “centers of indoctrination” which are permanently harming children.

In the announcement video, Hirsh Singh said, “There is an all-out attack on American family values, parental rights, and the marketplace of ideas and open debate. We need strong leadership to reverse the changes that have occurred in the past few years and restore American values. That is why I have decided to seek the Republican Party’s nomination for the 2024 election for the office of President of the United States.”

In the video, Singh categorically expressed that former US President Donald Trump has had his support from day one, however, he argued that Americans need more.

He said, “While President Trump was undoubtedly the greatest president of my lifetime and had my support as a MAGA (Make America Great Again) Republican since day one, America needs more.”

The 38-year-old called himself the only pure-blood candidate in the President’s race and pointed out that his opponents have been name-calling him “Trump on Steroids”.

Republican Presidential hopeful, Singh said, “Today I am the only pure-blood candidate for president because I never gave in to the Covid vaccinations. Even New Jersey Senate president labelled me as ‘Trump on steroids’. It’s time to move past outdated politicians of a bygone era.”

Hirsh Vardhan Singh’s personal and political career

Hirsh Vardhan Singh’s parents were Indian immigrants who moved to the USA. Currently, Singh is living in Atlantic City. He is an aerospace engineer and did his bachelor’s in engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology in 2009. Earlier, in 2003, he was awarded Aviation Ambassador by the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics.

Later, he assisted his father in managing their family business, which specialises in missile defence, satellite navigation, and aviation security.

In 2017, with a $1 million contribution from his father, Singh entered into New Jersey politics as a candidate for the post of governor. However, he secured only 9.9 percent of the vote share and ended up in the third position in the race.

Following his gubernatorial campaign, he made subsequent attempts at running for the US Senate in 2018, Congress, and again for the US Senate in 2020, and finally for governor in 2021. Unfortunately, he did not succeed in any of these endeavours.

As mentioned in his website profile, he has held positions as an engineer and federal contractor. He is described as a “Magnet for conservatives, libertarians, Indians, Filipinos, Hispanics, and Black-American voters.”