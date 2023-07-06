Kurt Campbell, a top official in the White House, remarked that both the United States and India face difficulties and that Washington should not lecture other countries about democracy and human rights. The US National Security Council’s coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs stated on July 6, “Each of our countries is imperfect. I don’t think the United States can or should be in a position where it lectures any other country.”

“Every society, including the United States and India, has challenges and has its problems. I can tell you that Prime Minister Modi and President Biden had discrete, important conversations about some of our differences,” he responded while answering a query about democracy and human rights.

Campbell further proclaimed, “I think what President Biden sought to do was to suggest that for India to meet its full potential, it would need to become more of an example on a number of fronts. And I think that message was delivered with respect and I think it was heard in that vein.”

He also heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, “Look, Prime Minister Modi is one of the most effective, successful, popular, democratically elected leaders on the planet. And this far into his tenure, he is still extremely popular in India in a real sense that he has an agenda for bringing India into the 21st century.”

#WATCH | Washington, DC | On comments on democracy & human rights in India, Kurt Campbell – the US National Security Council’s coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs says, "…Every society, including the US & India has challenges & its problems…Each of our countries is imperfect… pic.twitter.com/vA6q441RMp — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023

Kurt Cambell termed India as one of the most sought-after players on the global stage. He stated, “I don’t think it’s a secret that India is one of the most sought-after players on the global stage. You see a number of countries seeking to build deeper, more consequential relationships in trade, technology and people-to-people with India. I am just happy to say that the United States has taken its own step to develop a much further relationship between the two sides.”

He continued, “I have been involved in India-US relations for almost 30 years and I can tell you in the period leading up to the arrival of PM Modi here in Washington DC, the level of trust and confidence between the US and Indian interlocutors was notably different.”

#WATCH | Kurt Campbell, the U.S. National Security Council’s coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs speaks on PM Modi's recent State Visit to the US; says, "I don't think it's a secret that India is one of the most sought-after players on the global stage. You see a number of… pic.twitter.com/06M83W1NvW — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023

The senior official referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the US as “absolutely historical,” and stressed that the two countries had successfully elevated their bilateral relations.

He mentioned, “An absolutely historic visit of PM Modi to the United States for the state dinner, for a week of celebrating the US-India relationship. I think, we together, successfully took this critical bilateral relationship to the next level. For me, it’s the most important bilateral relationship on the planet and it has clearly ascended to the top layer. I think both countries leave with both a long to-do list but a much greater sense of confidence about what we can do together.”

#WATCH | Washington, DC | On PM Modi's maiden State visit to the US, Kurt Campbell – top White House official on Asia says, "…an absolutely historic visit of PM Modi to the US. I think, we together, successfully took this critical bilateral relationship to the next level. For… pic.twitter.com/xbHKDqZfk1 — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023

PM Modi visited the US earlier in June as part of a state visit. He arrived at the White House to a formal welcome and guard of honour. He attended a state dinner at the White House hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden as well as a state luncheon held by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Vice President Kamala Harris.

He led the celebrations for the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters to kick off his visit. He attended multiple meetings and events and met with prominent American and Indian CEOs.

He addressed a joint session of the US Congress there and also spoke to the Indian community at an event organized in his honor at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington DC.

“We see a lot of signs of India taking principled stands. PM Modi has clearly spoken out clearly about the devastation and the tragedy of what’s happening to the Ukrainian people. He engaged in a very positive manner with President Zelenskyy in Hiroshima. He has conveyed directly to President Putin his concerns about the war and about the potential use of nuclear weapons. I think privately Indian friends and colleagues are quite concerned about the war in Ukraine and believe that Russia has conducted this war terribly on many levels.”

He also emphasized that the United States has been actively collaborating with India to diversify its military equipment supply and more steps were taken in that direction after the US visit of PM Modi.

#WATCH | Washington, DC | On India's stand on Russia, Kurt Campbell – the US National Security Council’s coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs says, "I think India's position on Russia is more nuanced…we see a lot of signs of India taking principled stands. PM Modi has clearly… pic.twitter.com/fHuJoHnQC1 — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023

Kurt Campbell condemned the arson attack on the Indian consulate in San Francisco by pro-Khalistan supporters. He asserted, “First of all, let me say that these are deeply regrettable events. We take very seriously the safety and security of diplomats that are living in the United States. We have been in close contact with Indian authorities, with local law enforcement. We are trying to take the necessary steps to ensure that the Indian diplomatic community feels safe and secure here. And we’ll continue with that work going forward.”

#WATCH | Washington, DC | On Khalistani attack on Indian Consulate in San Francisco, Kurt Campbell – the US National Security Council’s coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs says, "These are deeply regrettable events. We take very seriously the safety and security of diplomats… pic.twitter.com/BLhJtkPvE1 — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023

Prior to this, the US publicly denounced the reported damage and attempted arson committed on 2nd July against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco by supporters of Khalistan.

Kurt Campbell also observed the “undeniable strategic component” of India-US relationship. He expressed to have witnessed the ties that exist between Americans and Indians, citing the multiple shared ideals between the two countries.