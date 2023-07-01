On the 1st of July, Pakistani authorities handed over a list of 308 Indian prisoners currently lodged in Pakistani jails to the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. The list comprises 42 civilians and 266 fishermen.

In a statement, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said, “Consistent with the provisions of the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access, the Government of Pakistan today handed over a list of 308 Indian prisoners in Pakistan (42 civilian prisoners and 266 fishermen) to the High Commission of India in Islamabad.”

Following this, the Indian government also handed over a list of Pakistani prisoners currently lodged in Indian jails to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. The list includes names of 417 Pakistani prisoners, out of which 343 are civilian prisoners and 74 are said to be fishermen.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs also shared this announcement.

The Ministry’s Press Release states, “India and Pakistan today exchanged, through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, the lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in their custody. Under the provisions of the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access, such lists are exchanged every year on 1st January and 1st July.”

Indian and Pakistani governments exchange prisoner lists for Repatriation

The Pakistani Foreign Office announced that the Government of Pakistan on 1st July handed over a list of 308 Indian prisoners in Pakistani jails to the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. Additionally, Islamabad also urged India to release and repatriate its civilian prisoners and fishermen who have completed their sentences.

Parallel to this step by Pakistan, the Indian government also handed over the list of Pakistani prisoners lodged in Indian jails to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. India also requested Pakistan to ensure the safety, security and welfare of all Indians and those believed to be Indian civilian prisoners and fishermen, pending their release and repatriation, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

MEA added that India remains committed to addressing, on priority, all humanitarian matters, including those pertaining to prisoners and fishermen in each other’s country. “In this context, India has urged Pakistan to expedite necessary action at its end to confirm the nationality status of 62 believed to be Pakistani prisoners, including fishermen, whose repatriation is pending for want of nationality confirmation from Pakistan,” the MEA statement said.

MEA further added that “as a result of sustained efforts by the government, 2,559 Indian fishermen and 63 Indian civilian prisoners have been repatriated from Pakistan since 2014.” This includes 398 Indian fishermen and five Indian civilian prisoners who were repatriated from Pakistan this year,

It is important to note that both India and Pakistan regularly arrest each other’s fishermen violating their maritime boundaries.

Since 2004, numerous Indian nationals who were languishing in Pakistani jails have been repatriated. In order to expedite the process, the Indian government has urged Pakistan to accelerate the verification of citizenship for approximately 62 prisoners who are presumed to be Indian nationals.

According to official records, the sustained efforts of the Indian government have resulted in the repatriation of approximately 2,559 Indian fishermen and 63 civilian prisoners back to India since 2014.

Bilateral agreement 2008

Despite turbulence in diplomatic ties, both India and Pakistan exchange the lists of prisoners in each other’s custody on January 1 and July 1 every year. This is done in accordance with the Agreement on Consular Access which was signed by both sides on the 21st of May, 2008.

According to the bilateral agreement, India and Pakistan are required to duly notify their respective foreign missions about any arrests, detentions, or imprisonments of nationals from the other country. Subsequently, within three months of arrest, consular access must be granted to these detainees.

Furthermore, once the nationality of the prisoners is confirmed and their sentences are completed, both sides are expected to release or repatriate them within one month.