On 10th July, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), a religious organisation of Bhagwan Krishna devotees, banned monk Amogh Lila Das over controversial remarks about Swami Vivekananda and his guru Ramakrishna Paramhansa during one of his recent discourses, also known as pravachan. The ban will be in place for a month.

In a press release, ISKCON said that Amogh Lila Das (Amogh Lila Prabhu) has admitted to the mistake of making remarks about Swami Vivekananda and Ramakrishna Paramhansa, and he would cut himself from social life for a month to amend his wrongdoing. Das is a popular religious figure, and his videos are shared widely on social media platforms.

Statement by ISKCON

In an official press release, ISKCON Kolkata said the “inappropriate” remarks on the teachings of two highly revered saintly figures in Indian history and spirituality, Sri Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa ji and Swami Vivekananda ji passed by Das, were brought to their notice. It read, “ISKCON is very much pained by his totally inappropriate and unacceptable comments and his lack of understanding about the great teachings of these two personalities.”

Taking a view of the remarks, ISKCON has “decided to ban him for one month. We have communicated our decision to him. Amogh Lila Das has begged for forgiveness for his comments, and he realises what a great disservice he has done. He has taken a vow to go on “prayaschit” (atonement) for one month in the hills of Govardhan and will completely seclude himself from the public life with immediate effect.”

The press release noted that Das’s “derogatory remarks” aimed primarily at the dietary preferences of the revered figures are not only “disrespectful but also showcase a lack of awareness about the diversity of spiritual paths and personal choices.”

It noted, “These actions undermine the fundamental principles of mutual respect, religious tolerance, and harmony, which are vital for the creation of a peaceful society. Sri Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa was a revered saint and mystic who devoted his life to the pursuit of spiritual enlightenment. His teachings and practices have had a profound impact on the spiritual landscape of India and the world. It is imperative that we recognise and respect the diversity of spiritual beliefs, practices, and choices. Mutual respect and tolerance are essential for promoting a harmonious society, where people of all faiths and backgrounds can coexist peacefully.”

Furthermore, ISKCON said the remarks were not representative values and teachings of ISKCON. “Our organisation has always promoted harmony, respect and understanding towards all spiritual paths and traditions, and we condemn any form of disrespect or intolerance towards other religious beliefs and practices.”

Remarks by Amogh Lila Das

In one of his recent pravachans, Das questioned the consumption of fish by Swami Vivekananda. He said a virtuous man would not consume anything that harms an animal. He said, “Will a virtuous man ever eat fish? A fish also feels pain, right? Will a virtuous man eat fish then?”

ISKCON punishes monk Amogh Lila Das for making derogatory & outrageous comments against Ramkrishna Paramhansa & Swami Vivekananda by banning him for one month. Monk Amogh Das will remain in the hills of Govardhan for one month & completely seclude himself from the public life… pic.twitter.com/hLx1AvPvqg — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) July 11, 2023

He also took a dig at a quote by Swami Vivekananda in which he asked to “Water brinjal plant instead of Tulsi” and “Play football instead of reading Gita”. Das said if Swami Vivekananda had been around, he would have respectfully bowed down in front of him. However, if something was wrong in Swami Vivekananda’s teachings, it should be called out, said Das.

Furthermore, he added that saying one should water brinjal and not Tulsi was wrong. “Water both. Cook brinjal and serve it to God with a leaf of Tulsi before eating. It will solve both purposes,” he said. By both purposes, he meant filling up the stomach and moving ahead on the path of spirituality.

Vivekananda was quoted out of context

The controversy has erupted around an alleged quote by Swami Vivekananda where he asked to play football instead of reading Gita. Though the statement was made, it was part of a larger context. Just presenting a line from the original quote does not justify what he said.

Sadly, even his followers are sometimes confused as to what exactly Swami Vivekananda wanted to say through this. Does Swami Vivekananda’s statement of ‘Football instead of Gita’ mean the same thing as some try to prove through their deviousness? For this, it is very important to understand the story from where Swami Vivekananda’s statement about Gita started.

It was Acharya Satyendra Banerjee, in the poetic adaptation of the lyrical verses of the Gita in Bengali, who expressed his desire to read the Gita from Swami Vivekananda as a child. On this, Swamiji told him that he would have to play football for the first six months and help the poor and helpless; only then would he be able to talk to him about the Gita.

When the child asked Swami Vivekananda that the Gita is a dharmik book, why is it necessary to play football for its knowledge. To this, Swamiji said in his reply, “Gita is the great book of brave people and renounced persons. Therefore one who is full of valour and service, only he will be able to understand the secret of the esoteric verses of the Gita.”

After following the methods of Swamiji for six months, when the child returned to Swami Vivekananda, Swamiji gave him the knowledge of Gita. The real meaning of Vivekananda’s playing football must have been that the sluggish and slothful body cannot be home to intense thoughts. Look at our daily routine. Seldom do we go to the playground and play until we sweat. Then how can a youth lacking basic awareness and attention towards his physical existence be able to look to a knowledge that takes him beyond physical realms?

Swami Vivekananda was misquoted by ISCKON founder

Swami Vivekananda has been misquoted on the Tulsi and Football quotes before. Even Shri Prabhupada, the founder of ISKCON, had misquoted his statements. In December 1975 conversation during a morning walk between Shri Prabhupada, Seavanananda and Dr Patel, Sarvananada informed Prabhupada about a slogan on the arch at the Ramakrishna Mission School in Madras near a football field that read “The playing of football will bring one closer to heaven than the study of the Gītā.” They then discussed how Vivekananda taught to plant the Brinjal tree and not the Tulsi tree as it will not bring fruit as Brinjal.

Who is to blame here? Prabhupada and his followers who took Vivekananda out of context, or the people at Ramakrishna Mission who put his quote on an arch without mentioning any context?

Explanation of the quote in Swamiji’s own words

Let’s see what Swamiji has exactly said. He says, “First of all, our young men must be strong. Religion will come afterwards. Be strong, my young friends; that is my advice to you. You will be nearer to Heaven through football than through the study of the Gita. These are bold words, but I have to say them, for I love you. I know where the shoe pinches. I have gained a little experience. You will understand the Gita better with your biceps, your muscles, a little stronger. You will understand Krishna’s mighty genius and strength better with a little strong blood in you. You will understand the Upanishads better and the glory of the Atman when your body stands firm upon your feet, and you feel like man. Thus we have to apply these to our needs.”

Swamiji is not asking anyone to throw Gita and just play football. He is saying that a healthy body is necessary for the fulfilment of the same ‘Karma Yoga’ as described by Lord Krishna in the Gita. Hundreds of people like Joy Bhattacharya seem to object to all the ideals of Swami Vivekananda. Also, there are a few others, like Ananya Kamboj and Shaji Prabhakaran, who conveniently use Swamiji’s quote without mentioning the original context or implying his original directions. No wonder leftists and liberals support the mentality of tampering with the statue of Swami Vivekananda in JNU, and they do not see any element of violence and hatred in it.

Who is Amogh Lila Das?

Amogh Lila Das was born Ashish Arora in a religious family in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. He decided to go on a spiritual journey at a young age. In 2000, when he was in class 12, he left his house in search of God but then came back and completed a degree in software engineering. In 2004, he completed graduation and joined a US-based multinational corporation. At the age of 29 in 2010, he became a dedicated Hare Krishna Brahmachari (celibate) and joined ISKCON after leaving corporate life. He was serving as the Vice President of the ISKCON Temple in Dwarka, Delhi, at the time when he got banned for a month.