A 32-year-old grocery store owner named Tausif Hussain has been apprehended from Mulihithlu for killing his labourer Gajnana. He set the victim on fire and then claimed that it was an incident of electrocution.

Upon questioning locals in the area and relying on evidence, Mangaluru South police arrested the accused on 8 July, according to city police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain.

The 35-year-old victim was reportedly set on fire and killed by the perpetrator over a small disagreement, as stated by the police. The incident took place on Saturday morning in the godown of the shop, where Tausif Hussain and Gajnana had heated arguments over some issues. Hussain allegedly hit his labourer with a bottle and then set him ablaze at around 8.30 AM.

After that, he extinguished the fire and kept Gajnana in the godown till 1.30 AM. After that, he told the people in the area that Gajnana had been electrocuted and then transferred him to a hospital for treatment with their help. The victim was shifted to Wenlock Hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries. Looking at the nature of the burn injuries, doctors and police concluded that it was not caused by electrocution, and started a probe.

Police verified the incident was a homicide after conducting an initial inquiry, and the offender was taken into custody. The police confirmed that they have opened a case and already started their investigation.