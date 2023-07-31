On Thursday (27th July), the Kerala Police informed that they booked over 300 persons and arrested five youth wing members of the Indian Union Muslim League for raising anti-India and anti-Hindu slogans during a protest march against Manipur violence in Kasargode.

The rally, where the contentious slogans were raised, was held on 25th July this year. Videos of the rally went viral on social media, wherein the youth wing members were seen raising anti-India and anti-Hindu slogans, including threats to hang Hindus in front of temples and burn them alive.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered in the matter on 26th July, 2023. As per the FIR accessed by OpIndia, Abdul Salam, Faisal Babu (Youth League Secretary), Azeez Kolathur, Musthafa Thayannur, Kunhammu Kolavayal, Samad Kolavayal, Rafeeque Kothikkal and 300 identifiable persons were booked in the matter by the police under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 143 (unlawful assembly) and 147 (punishment for rioting) and 149 of the Indian Penal Code.

While speaking to Mathrubhumi, an officer of Hosdurg Police Station said the arrested persons include members of the youth wing and its parent organisation. The case was registered on the complaint filed by Vaishak PK, president of BJP’s youth wing Yuvamorcha’s Kanhangad Mandalam.

Anti-India slogans at IUML youth wing rally

On 25th July, IUML’s youth wing members raised anti-India slogans at a rally against Manipur violence. BJP’s IT Cell chief Amit Malviya shared the video of the incident and criticised the Kerala government for its inaction. He reminded me how a 7-year-old boy had raised anti-Hindu slogans last year during a PFI rally in Kerala. “Kerala is now the new pit of rabid radicalisation,” he said.

In the under 30-second video that has gone viral on social media, slogans like ‘Ambalathil Ketti Thooki’ (We will hang you in the temple) and ‘Pachakkittu Kathikkum’ (We will burn you alive) were raised.

The complete slogan was “Without reciting the Ramayana, Will be hanged in Temple, will be burnt unto death”. The slogan meant without allowing to recite Ramayana, Hindus will be hanged in front of Sanctum Santorum. They will be burnt there unto death. Other slogans included ‘Youth League Zindabad’ and ‘Muslim League Zindabad’.

Youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League, an ally of the Congress, held a rally in Kerala's Kasargode, and raised vile anti-Hindu slogans, threatening to hang them (Hindus) in front of Temples and burn them alive…



— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 26, 2023

IUML’s top leadership condemned the slogans and claimed the party provided slogans beforehand to the participants and that the anti-India slogans were not part of them.