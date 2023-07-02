In a massive political development in Maharashtra, 30 NCP MLAs led by Ajit Pawar have revolted and joined the BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde) government in the state on Sunday, July 2, 2023. 8 MLAs of NCP will be sworn in as ministers, as Ajit Pawar becomes Deputy Chief Minister.

Ajit Pawar on Sunday reached Raj Bhawan with 29 NCP MLAs, including Hassan Musharraf. The Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP joined the Maharashtra government today after an oath-taking ceremony at the Raj Bhawan. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis also reached the Raj Bhawan.

After reaching the Raj Bhawan, Ajit Pawar submitted his resignation from the post of the leader of the opposition to Governor Ramesh Bais.

NCP MLAs who are expected to be made ministers are Sanjay Bansode, Dhananjay Munde, Chagan Bhujbal, Dilip Valse Patil, Baburao Atram, Anil Bhaidas Patil, Aditi Tatkare, and Hasan Mushrif. Narhari Zirwal, who was acting speaker of the Maharashtra legislative assembly last year at the time of a rift in Shiv Sena, will also join the ruling alliance. Praful Patel is also among the NCP MPs joining the BJP alliance and is likely to become a minister in the union cabinet.

The move by Ajit Pawar comes after rumours that he was upset about being denied the post of party’s state unit chief. Ajit Pawar had also offered to resign from the post of Leader of Opposition, seeking an organisational responsibility. In his revolt, he has also taken senior NCP leader Praful Patel along with him.

It is notable that Sharad Pawar, who was resigning from the post of NCP president a few weeks ago, had retracted from his decision to resign and made Praful Patel and Supriya Sule the executive presidents of the party. Praful Patel leaving Sharad Pawar is also considered as a major organisational blow to the party that revolves its politics around Maratha and Muslim votes in the state.

Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule said in his reaction, “Instead of calling it a political earthquake, it is important to see that Ajit Pawar and more than 40 NCP MLAs are coming together under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the welfare of the country and Maharashtra. Ajit Pawar and all the people have come to support the resolve of PM Modi. I congratulate them.”

NCP has 54 MLAs in the assembly and Ajit Pawar has already succeeded in taking more than two third of the MLAs with him. The oath taking ceremony will start at 4 PM.