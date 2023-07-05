An Assam Rifles jawan was shot at and a 27-year-old man was killed after a mob tried to loot firearms from an Indian Reserved Battalion (IRB) camp which resulted in a confrontation with the security forces in Manipur’s Thoubal district on Tuesday.

According to the officials, the mob attempted to raid the third IRB battalion’s camp in the Khangabok region in order to steal weapons and ammunition following which a swift struggle with the troops ensued. The security forces initially used rubber bullets and tear gas rounds to try to control the situation. However, the armed crowd started to shoot, forcing them to retaliate.

An attempt to loot weapons from an India Reserve Battalion at Khangabok in Thoubal district of #Manipur was successfully thwarted by Security Forces today. One rioter was… pic.twitter.com/K6QxCVMMU5 — SpearCorps.IndianArmy (@Spearcorps) July 4, 2023

The mob barricaded numerous roads leading to the camp in an effort to impede reinforcements from getting there, however, the soldiers managed to get through. An Assam Rifles unit that was travelling to the camp was also attacked by them. They opened fire on the Assam Rifles unit and shot one soldier in the leg as well as set fire to their vehicle.

A man named Ronaldo was shot during the altercations. He was initially transferred to the Thoubal district hospital, but because of his serious condition, he was later sent to an Imphal hospital. Officials informed that he passed away en route to the state capital. They further disclosed that ten additional individuals were hurt in the skirmishes.

Nevertheless, extra columns of the Assam Rifles and the Rapid Action Force were able to be added, and together with the security forces, the situation was brought under control.

Background of the Manipur violence

The ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state has already resulted in more than 100 fatalities and thousands of displaced residents. The first clashes occurred on May 3 following a “Tribal Solidarity March” organised by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) in the hill areas to oppose the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Tensions rose in April as a result of a Manipur High Court decision ordering the state administration to make a decision regarding the Scheduled Tribe status issue. The Indian Army had already sent out about 10,000 soldiers and paramilitary units to quell the rioting and restore order.

The majority of Meiteis, who make up around 53% of the northeastern state’s population, reside in the Imphal Valley. Another 40% of the population is made up of the Naga and Kuki tribes, who live in the hill districts.

Home Minister Amit Shah visited the northeastern state on May 29 for a period of four days during which he held meetings with Chief Minister N Biren Singh, leaders of all political parties, civil society, women groups, tribal groups, and security personnel. He announced the formation of a peace committee and a judicial commission under the chairmanship of a retired Chief Justice of a High Court to investigate Manipur violence.