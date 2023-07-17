On Monday, the 17th of July, Police officials shared that a minor girl, from the Dalit community, was allegedly gang-raped by three college students in front of her boyfriend in the Jodhpur district. After assaulting the victim’s boyfriend, the three accused reportedly took turns to rape the minor girl. Police added that they have arrested all the accused and further investigation has started.

The three accused have been identified as Samandar Singh, Dharampal Singh, and Bhatam Singh. They have been booked under Section 376(g) of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of the POCSO, SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to police, the 17-year-old girl eloped from Ajmer with her minor boyfriend on Saturday, 15th of July. After reaching the Jodhpur bus stand on Saturday night, they searched for a place to stay nearby.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrita Duhan stated that the minor couple went to a guest house to get a room. However, when the caretaker misbehaved with the girl, they left the place. On allegations of harassing the minor girl, the police later arrested the guest house caretaker.

DCP Duhan said, “The minors could not find a place to stay. They were walking on the road when three men approached them near Pawata Circle and offered to help them.”

When they came outside, the three accused approached and enticed them by offering food and promising to find them a place to stay. At around 4 AM on Sunday on the pretext of taking them to the railway station, they took the minor couple to a hockey ground at the old campus of JNVU.

When they reached the ground, the three accused assaulted the boy, gang-raped the minor girl, and fled in haste as morning walkers had begun to arrive on campus. The minor boyfriend sought help from passers-by who then called the police.

DCP Duhan stated that the police launched a search for the accused and deployed a dog squad and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team. With the help of CCTV footage, they successfully traced the accused to a house in Ganeshpura, Jodhpur.

DCP Duhan said, “One of the accused was identified based on CCTV footage. When police went to arrest him, they found the other two accused as well.”

He added, “The police have collected forensic evidence. We will try to present the charge sheet within a week. Once that is done, the police will seek a fast-track trial in the case.”

जोधपुर में नाबालिग छात्रा के साथ हुई घटना में कोई भी हमारा कार्यकर्ता शामिल नहीं है संगठन की छवि को धूमिल करने के लिए इस तरह की की चीजें की गई है और बिना तथ्यों के गलत जानकारी दी गई है @ABVPRaj बहन को न्याय दिलाने के लिए #जोधपुर में आंदोलन कर रही है दरिंदों को फांसी होनी चाहिए pic.twitter.com/wp7CypejE4 — HUSHYAR SINGH MEENA RU (@HushyarMeenaIN) July 16, 2023

In failed attempts to escape, the accused fell and got injured. While one accused sustained injury to his hand, the other two accused fractured their legs.