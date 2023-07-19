The residence of one of the three accused who spat on a Hindu religious procession ‘Mahakal ki Sawari’ from the rooftop, was torn down by a bulldozer on Wednesday (19 July) morning. A team of police and municipal corporation accompanied by drums and a DJ arrived at the house of accused Adnan Mansoori at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, 19th July, to undertake the action.

A bulldozer was utilised after the place was vacated of its people and possessions. The shops in the city’s Tanki Chowk neighbourhood were not allowed to open until the work was completed. Additional Superintended of Police Ujjain Akash Bhuriya informed that the drums and DJ were a part of Munadi (public announcement system) which is directed by law.

He further added, “The action has been taken against those who tried to disturb communal harmony and peace. The illegal portion of the house which was marked and highlighted by the municipal corporation was demolished.”

ASP Ujjain Akash Bhuriya said that the dhol was a part of Munadi (public announcement system) before such actions. pic.twitter.com/YHII9yHCgg — Vishnukant (@vishnukant_7) July 19, 2023

Three Muslims, including two minors, were apprehended by Ujjain Police on 17 July (Monday) for spitting water on the religious procession of Hindus. The video of the incident went viral on social media where a group of young men can be seen doing the same at around 6:30 on Monday evening.

The procession crossed the Kharakuan Police Station area which is close to the iron tank as it moved along the Shipra River on the second Monday of the auspicious Sawan month. It is a predominantly Muslim neighbourhood.

They were asked to stop by the devotees but to no avail. They continued their deplorable conduct and the devotees recorded the footage as proof.

The three individuals were booked under various sections, including 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 153A (offence committed in a place of worship). On 18 July, Kharakuan police station in-charge Rajveer Singh Gurjar informed that the police produced the culprits in the court.

Adnan Aansoori, a resident of Tanki Chowk, was taken to Central Jail Bhairavgarh on the same day whereas the juveniles were placed in a Child Protection Home on the orders of the court.

Hindu organisations like Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal activists went to the police station and filed a complaint under Sections 295A, 153A, 296 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code against the offenders. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Masoom Jaiswal also reached the police station and demanded strict action against them. Bajrang Dal activists asserted that the case was registered only after the intervention of BJP MLA Ramesh Mendola.