Another case of forced conversion to Islam has emerged from Mira Bhayandar in Mumbai. Reportedly, a 22-year-old girl filed a police complaint against one Amin Azam Sheikh, and his family members at the Naya Nagar police station. The victim alleged that Amin, his mother, and other accused, not only caused her physical harm but also harrassed her mentally.

In her complaint, the victim stated that the accused intimidated her and threatened to make her intimate videos viral if she does not convert to Islam.

Based on the victim’s statement, the Naya Nagar police registered a case against Amin, his mother Reshma Azam Shaikh, Qazi Muftin Ismail, Jariab Saleem Sayyed, and an unknown person. The accused have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including sections 376(2)(n), 366, 323, 504, 406, and 34.

Subsequently, the Police initiated an investigation into the matter and arrested all the accused including the main accused Amin Azam Sheikh.

According to the victim’s statement given to the Police, in 2022, she got acquainted with a boy named Shahbaz who is a resident of Borivali. He would frequently come to visit the computer coaching center near Mira Road station as the victim was enrolled here and he could meet with her. Later, he introduced Amin Sheikh to the victim girl.

The victim stated that after meeting for a few days, Amin Sheikh came to her computer class on the 16th of February 2022, and insisted the girl to start a romantic relationship with him.

However, when she turned down his proposal, Amin took out a knife and pressurized her into saying yes. The victim added that Amin threatened to commit suicide by stabbing himself if she didn’t accept her proposal. She stated that she got scared and agreed on dating Amin.

The victim added that a few days later, Amin took her to his home and introduced his parents to her. On another occasion, he tricked her to visit his home, saying that his brother’s daughter was not well and they had to visit the hospital to see her. However, when she reached her house, there was no one except Amin.

According to the victim, Amin took advantage of the situation and coerced the girl into physical intimacy by threatening her with a knife.

Later, on 21 June 2022, Amin arrived outside her house in a car and asked her to meet him. As per the victim, he was accompanied by two more boys who were also sitting in the car.

The complaint further stated that as soon as she got into the car, a boy informed her that they had been sent from the mosque to take her. He declared, “today you are going to become a Muslim from Hindu and will no longer remain a Kafir.”

Afterward, they took her to a Qazi in Bandra where the cleric changed her name to Rahima. The complaint add that he made her sign three stamp papers of Rs 100. Subsequently, Amin took her to Hazrat Baleshah Syed Dargah of Uttan and tied a talisman on her hand.

As per the victim, when she went to his house the next day, his mother was displeased seeing her and said, “Why have you brought this Kafir to the house?”

Additionally, she came to know that Amin was already a married man and the girl whom he had introduced as his brother’s daughter was his own daughter.

In her complaint, the victim further claimed that the atrocities of Amin and his family members increased. Apparently, she was forcibly kept hostage and locked up in his house and was once reportedly rescued by the Police after they received a complaint regarding this.