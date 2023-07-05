Days after a female Muslim school teacher eloped with a 17-year-old Hindu girl in the Bikaner district of Rajasthan, the duo have been found in Chennai. Meanwhile, the police have assured that both women will soon be brought back to Rajasthan.

The family of the minor Hindu girl alleged that the accused teacher brainwashed her and lured her into running away with her. Following that, the two girls, Nida Bahlim and the minor girl, released a video in which they stated that they are lesbians in love with each other.

Bikaner Superintendent of Police, Tejaswini Gautam said that the girls in question were found in a joint effort by the Bikaner and Chennai Police. Although the Bikaner SP refused to give details regarding how and when the girls were nabbed, she confirmed that they are safe and will be taken back to Bikaner.

As earlier reported by OpIndia, a complaint was filed by the minor student’s father, who also accused the school staff and the teacher’s brothers Nadim and Javed of being complicit in the crime.

The father of the minor girl also accused the administration of the A G Mission School in Sridungargarh town of being complicit in the conspiracy that led to his daughter’s disappearance. According to him, the school staff was aware of his daughter’s and Nida’s disappearance for a long time but remained silent about it.

The police formed four teams to find the girls. The Hindu organisations on the other hand had alleged a love jihad attempt accusing the teacher of brainwashing the minor Hindu girl.

On July 4, a video of Nida Bahlim and the minor girl emerged, in which they claimed to be happy together and apologised for troubling their families. The girls, who identified as lesbians, stated that they do not want to marry a man. Meanwhile, the Muslim teacher reportedly swore by Allah that she did not force the minor girl to elope with her. The minor girl also claimed that she ran away with the teacher on her own accord, requesting that no case be registered against Nida Bahlim. However, the family of the minor girl claims that their daughter was forced to say what she said in the video.