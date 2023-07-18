Tuesday, July 18, 2023
HomeNews ReportsNIA attaches poultry farm used by ISIS-inspired terror group SUFA, owner Imran Khan and...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

NIA attaches poultry farm used by ISIS-inspired terror group SUFA, owner Imran Khan and others were planning attacks in Rajasthan

The NIA had earlier registered a case against ‘Sufa’, a newly formed local terror group, in April 2022, in connection with ‘Sufa’s criminal conspiracy to plan and carry out terrorist acts in Rajasthan.

ANI
Poultry farm owned by SUFA terrorist attached by NIA
Representational image, via Indian Express
2

 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached a poultry farm in Madhya Pradesh, which was used by members of an ISIS-inspired terror group ‘Sufa’ in connection with a conspiracy to perpetrate acts of terror in Rajasthan, the agency said on Tuesday.

The anti-terror agency attached the property on Monday under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967. The property is located in village Julwaniya, Viryakhedi Road, Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh.

As per the NIA, the property was owned by accused Imran Khan and was used by ‘Sufa’ members for radicalizing new cadres and training them in making Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

The NIA had filed a chargesheet against Imran Khan and 10 other accused persons on September 22 last year, and it had recovered explosives and components used in the fabrication of IEDs, etc from the possession of the accused persons.

The NIA had earlier registered a case against ‘Sufa’, a newly formed local terror group, in April 2022, in connection with ‘Sufa’s criminal conspiracy to plan and carry out terrorist acts in Rajasthan.

The NIA investigations have revealed that ‘Sufa’ was deeply inspired by the activities of ISIS and was inclined toward the Jihadi ideology.

“Members of ‘Sufa’ had motivated other youth of the area also to join this group for carrying out terror acts. Investigations in the case are continuing,” said the NIA. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsNIA arrest, ISIS terrorists, Rajasthan terrorist attacks
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Vested interests exploited claims made by short-seller: Gautam Adani lambasts Hindenburg Research report

OpIndia Staff -
"The committee's report...cited that there were credible charges of targetted de-stabilisation of the Indian market," Gautam Adani said.
Interviews

‘A sense of alienation looms in Bengal, need a strong Nationalist movement to counter it’: BJP leader Swapan Das Gupta on political violence, corruption,...

चंदन कुमार -
The cadre of Marxists and Trinamool is different, but both are similar with only one difference. Corruption during CPM’s regime was limited and it was the party that indulged in corruption. But in Trinamool's case, corruption is all-pervasive from the top leadership to the lower rungs.

Delhi: Salman stabbed to death by the family of his Muslim girlfriend in Jaffrabad

Crucial bridge connecting Crimea to mainland Russia attacked again, 2 dead in blast

AAP govt flouted reservation rules for SC, STs to induct ‘party workers’, run Delhi’s administration. Here is how

A dead rat fell on the food table at Bengaluru IKEA: Customers left horrified at the lack of hygiene at popular outlet

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
643,774FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com