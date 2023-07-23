Sunday, July 23, 2023
HomeNews ReportsUttar Pradesh: Hindu widow taken to Rishikesh, explicit video recorded, 15 lakh extorted; case...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Hindu widow taken to Rishikesh, explicit video recorded, 15 lakh extorted; case filed against Haroon, Aliyar Khan, Raju Khan and others

The disturbing episode happened on 29 December 2022, when she was brought to a flat in Greater Noida West and coerced into a physical relationship by the perpetrator

OpIndia Staff
AI generated representative image
10

The police are on high alert after a startling instance of love jihad surfaced in Greater Noida West of Uttar Pradesh. Five individuals have been charged in this unnerving case, however, they have all managed to elude the law. The occurrence took place in the Shahberi neighbourhood, which is the Bisrakh Kotwali police station’s purview. The victim accused that one of the accused also forced her to pay 15 lakh rupees by recording an obscene video.

The complaint was submitted against Haroon, Monu Khan, Sonu, Aliyar Khan, and Raju Khan. She stated that her spouse died in 2016 and met Haroon at a gym, five years later in 2021. He introduced himself as Monu alias Nonu. He used a fictitious Aadhar card and befriended her.

The disturbing episode happened on 29 December 2022, when she was brought to a flat in Greater Noida West and coerced into a physical relationship by the perpetrator. She was then kidnapped and transported to Rishikesh by him. He didn’t even spare her daughter. The latter was subjected to immense pressure to develop a relationship with him as well.

She received several messages and persistent advances, which caused great distress to her. Afterwards, the woman decisively made up her mind to report the harassment and lodged a complaint at the Bisrakh Kotwali police station.

The authorities took the situation seriously and immediately filed a report based on her statement. A dedicated squad was assembled to locate the offenders, bring them to justice and learn about every aspect of the gut-wrenching occurrence. The same was also confirmed by a police official.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
643,876FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com