The police are on high alert after a startling instance of love jihad surfaced in Greater Noida West of Uttar Pradesh. Five individuals have been charged in this unnerving case, however, they have all managed to elude the law. The occurrence took place in the Shahberi neighbourhood, which is the Bisrakh Kotwali police station’s purview. The victim accused that one of the accused also forced her to pay 15 lakh rupees by recording an obscene video.

The complaint was submitted against Haroon, Monu Khan, Sonu, Aliyar Khan, and Raju Khan. She stated that her spouse died in 2016 and met Haroon at a gym, five years later in 2021. He introduced himself as Monu alias Nonu. He used a fictitious Aadhar card and befriended her.

The disturbing episode happened on 29 December 2022, when she was brought to a flat in Greater Noida West and coerced into a physical relationship by the perpetrator. She was then kidnapped and transported to Rishikesh by him. He didn’t even spare her daughter. The latter was subjected to immense pressure to develop a relationship with him as well.

She received several messages and persistent advances, which caused great distress to her. Afterwards, the woman decisively made up her mind to report the harassment and lodged a complaint at the Bisrakh Kotwali police station.

The authorities took the situation seriously and immediately filed a report based on her statement. A dedicated squad was assembled to locate the offenders, bring them to justice and learn about every aspect of the gut-wrenching occurrence. The same was also confirmed by a police official.