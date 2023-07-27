In an unprecedented move, the Prime Minister’s Office called out Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for his unfounded accusations. The matter pertained to PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Rajasthan’s Sikar which is scheduled for July 27 (Thursday). The Chief Minister of Rajasthan claimed that he could only extend his welcome to the Prime Minister through Twitter as the PMO had cancelled his speech at the event.

Refuting the allegation, PMO tweeted, “In accordance with protocol, you have been duly invited and your speech was also slotted. But, your office said you will not be able to join. During PM Narendra Modi’s previous visits as well you have always been invited and you have also graced those programmes with your presence.”

The PMO reiterated the invitation and stated, “You are most welcome to join today’s programme. Your name is very much there on the plaque of the development works as well. Unless you have any physical discomfort owing to your recent injury, your presence will be deeply valued.”

The Congress stalwart had posted early on Thursday morning that the PMO has removed his address from the program. “Today you are visiting Rajasthan. Your office PMO has removed my pre-scheduled 3-minute address from the program, so I will not be able to welcome you through speech, so I heartily welcome you to Rajasthan through this tweet.”

Gehlot further added, “The inauguration and foundation laying of 12 medical colleges taking place today is the result of the partnership between the Government of Rajasthan and the Centre. The project cost of these medical colleges is Rs 3,689 crore, of which Rs 2,213 crore is the share of the Center and Rs 1,476 crore of the state government.”

He also extended congratulations to everyone on behalf of his administration and listed certain demands including the withdrawal of the Agniveer scheme, caste census and funding to three medical colleges in tribal predominant areas, among others that were part of his reportedly deleted speech.

However, according to government sources, one of the events was planned specifically for the veteran Congres leader to attend. “However he wanted to join the physical program in Sikar through videoconference, which is not as per normal process or protocol”, the sources said

PM Modi is headed to Rajasthan and Gujarat on the 27th and 28th of July. Notably, this is his seventh visit to Rajasthan in the past six months for PM Modi.

He will lay the cornerstone and dedicate multiple development projects at a public event in Sikar, including 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSKs). He will introduce Urea Gold, a new type of urea coated with sulphur, inaugurate five new medical colleges, and deliver the 14th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) programme, among other significant initiatives.