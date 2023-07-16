Sunday, July 16, 2023
QR codes pasted outside mosques across states asking Muslims to send their opposition to Uniform Civil Code

The Jamiat had recently sent notices to its district presidents ordering imams to preach about the religious importance of the Muslim personal law.

Muslim bodies are leaving no stone unturned to protest against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) which is yet to be drafted by the government as the law commission gathers public recommendations on the matter. Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (JUH) has now got QR codes pasted outside mosques across the country including in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, and Delhi, asking people to send opposition to the proposal.

The Muslim body has encouraged the community to access the law commission’s email address by scanning the QR code and sending their opinions against the UCC. JUH UP secretary, Qari Zakir Husain reportedly said, that they have apprised the local community, clerics, and imams about the QR codes to reject the UCC.

“Electronic barcodes were pasted so that people could scan it using a mobile phone and send their contact details along with their views in Hindi or any other convenient language to the commission. UCC is against Islamic law. We will not accept it at any cost,” Husain said.

The QR codes were seen outside the Had Noorani Masjid in Mumbai’s Malad, Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, and other regions. In Mumbai, the police have reportedly called the manager of the mosque for investigation even as a former corporator, Ahmed Jamal, said that Muslims do not accept UCC.

The Jamiat had recently sent notices to its district presidents ordering imams to preach about the religious importance of the Muslim personal law. The QR codes are reportedly being shared widely on WhatsApp too. The codes lead to the AIMPLB website where people can register their protest against UCC.

AIMPLB and Jamiat have voiced their objections against UCC with the former saying that minorities should be excluded from UCC. On 15th July, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader Badruddin Ajmal mistook the proposed law for uniformity in food and dress.

While speaking about the matter on Friday (July 14) in the Dhubri district of Assam, he claimed, “A debate has been sparked off over Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The bill will be tabled before the Parliament soon…After UCC is implemented, we will start wearing saree and you also do the same…”

Several such videos have gone viral on social media showing just how prevalent misinformation and lack of information is on the matter.

