Amidst the ongoing debate surrounding the Uniform Civil Code, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader Badruddin Ajmal mistook the proposed law for uniformity in food and dress.

While speaking about the matter on Friday (July 14) in the Dhubri district of Assam, he claimed, “A debate has been sparked off over Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The bill will be tabled before the Parliament soon…After UCC is implemented, we will start wearing saree and you also do the same…”

“Men and women both need to wear a saree. When UCC comes into force, everyone will have to wear a saree. We will maintain a long beard for a year and you too do the same for a year. Uniformity, right?” he brazened it out.

“We will keep a beard for 5 years and then you do it for the next 5 years. We will eat fish and meat for 5 years. You too follow suit. After that, we will eat lentils and vegetables for 5 years. You too do the same,” AIUDF chief claimed.

सांसद बदरुद्दीन बोले, यूसीसी लागू होने पर पांच साल तक पहनेंगे साड़ी, बढ़ाएंगे दाढ़ी और नहीं खाएंगे मांस,देखिए VIDEO pic.twitter.com/XybVK7XJxo — India TV (@indiatvnews) July 13, 2023

“Is there any issue? You have to eat what we eat for the next 5 years. Everyone including the Prime Minister, and Chief Minister has to abide by the rules,” Ajmal claimed.

The AIUDF chief suggested that polygamy is a non-issue within the Muslim community. He said, “According to them, all Muslims have 4 wives and they want to stop it. I have put forth this challenge – If 1 lakh Muslims gather together, then maybe 1, 2 or 3 of them have 4 wives”

“Here people are unable to raise 1 or 2 kids. Are they mentally unstable to keep 4 wives? Whoever has the financial means, let them do… But who has multiple wives? Rickshaw pullers, cart pullers, fruit vendors and illiterate people,” the Lok Sabha MP further alleged.

“Why did such people remain illiterate? Because there are not enough educational institutes,” he claimed. Badruddin Ajmal then challenged the BJP government to open schools and universities in Muslim-dominated areas. “Do you have the courage to do this?” he asked.

Majority of Indian Muslim women support Uniform Civil Code, finds survey

A survey conducted by News18 shows that 67% of Muslim women approve of common laws pertaining to inheritance, adoption, divorce and marriage.

A total of 8,035 Muslim women were interviewed by a team of 884 News18 reporters across 25 States and Union Territories (UTs) for the purpose of the survey. The participants included women aged above 18 years, ranging from illiterate to postgraduate.

The survey did not explicitly mention UCC but covered 7 key questions pertaining to the legislation. On being asked whether there should be ‘common laws for all’ in civil matters, 5403 women (67.2%) said ‘yes’.

“Do you think Muslim men should have the right to marry up to four women?” the survey participants were asked. A whopping 6146 Muslim women (76.5%) said that ‘no’ to the question. News18 reported that the negative answer was strong among graduates and women in the age range of 18-44 years.

About 6615 Muslim women (82.3%) agreed that men and women should have equal rights of succession and inheritance.

BJP bats for Uniform Civil Code

On June 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the subject of UCC during his address to party workers in Bhopal.

While stating that political parties are trying to mislead Muslims, he strongly batted for equal rights and Uniform Civil Code enshrined in the Constitution. He also dropped a hint that UCC might be on the cards in the upcoming Parliament session.

PM Modi said, “Today people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two laws? The Constitution also talks of equal rights. Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (Opposition) people are playing vote bank politics.”