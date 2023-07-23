On 22nd July, Bengaluru’s Electronic City Police arrested 23-year-old Rapido driver Kuruvettappa Shivappa from Haveri for allegedly masturbating during the ride and sending ‘love you’ messages to the female Rapido passenger afterwards. The incident was shared by the female Rapido customer Athira Purushothaman on social media on 21st July. Following her tweets, several other Rapido customers came forward with similar stories of harassment. Rapido runs a bike taxi service where two-wheelers are used as taxis instead of cars or autos.

Today, I went for the Manipur Violence protest at Town Hall Bangalore and booked a @rapidobikeapp auto for my way back home. However, multiple auto cancellations led me to opt for a bike instead. pic.twitter.com/bQkw4i7NvO — Athira Purushothaman (@Aadhi_02) July 21, 2023

In a tweet thread, Athira said the incident occurred on 21st July while she was returning from a protest near Town Hall in Bengaluru. As she could not book an auto, she opted for a Rapido bike. When the driver came for pickup, she noticed that the bike differed from the one on the app. The driver gave the excuse that his original bike registered with the app was gone for servicing. After she confirmed the booking on his phone, she proceeded for the ride.

During the journey, we reached a remote area with no other vehicles around. Shockingly, the driver began riding with one hand and engaging in inappropriate behavior (Masturbating while riding the bike). Fearing for my safety, I remained silent throughout the ordeal. — Athira Purushothaman (@Aadhi_02) July 21, 2023

During the ride, the driver allegedly indulged in inappropriate behaviour when they reached a secluded area. She said that he started driving using one hand and masturbate with the other hand. Feeling unsafe, she remained silent. She then asked the driver to drop her 200 meters before the scheduled location so that he does not know her real residence.

@rapidobikeapp, what measures are you taking for background verification? Your users' safety should be a top priority. Please ensure that people registered with your service can be trusted for a safe travel experience. He keeps calling me from different numbers even now! — Athira Purushothaman (@Aadhi_02) July 21, 2023

However, her ordeal did not stop as the driver started calling and messaging her on WhatsApp. When she questioned why he was calling her as payment was already made, he sent “love you” messages. Athira shared the screenshots of the letters on social media. She then blocked her number.

Expressing her concern on social media, she questioned the verification process by Rapido. She demanded immediate steps to ensure the passengers’ safety. Bengaluru Police, in response to the incident, said the SJ Park Police station was informed about the incident to take further action.

We have informed to @sjparkps to take necessary action in this regard, Please DM your contact number. — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) July 21, 2023

In a tweet, Athira said she filed an official complaint, and the driver was arrested. She expressed her gratitude for the tremendous support she received on social media. She added she would take appropriate legal action against the driver and demand an investigation into Rapido’s safety measures as it was not an isolated incident.

This is not an isolated incident with @rapidobikeapp, and I'm determined to pursue legal action against the driver and demand an investigation into Rapidos' safety measures. — Athira Purushothaman (@Aadhi_02) July 22, 2023

Responding to her tweet, Bengaluru City police said that an FIR was registered at Electronic City Police Station and the accused has been arrested. CK Baba, DSP of South East Bengaluru Police, tweeted, “Just nabbed a real sicko on wheels!” He said that a criminal case is lodged at Electronic City Police Station on a guy who was pretending to be a Rapido bike rider.

A Criminal case is lodged at E’ City PS on a guy who was pretending to be rapido bike rider! 🔒📝 We’re swifter🚓 Keep it clean or face the full force of the law! 💪 #SafeCity 🌆🏙️ pic.twitter.com/X23i95CppP — C K Baba, IPS (@DCPSEBCP) July 22, 2023

Speaking to Bangalore Mirror, the Rapido team said that they took strict action against the driver involved in the incident and suspended him from the platform. “We fully cooperate with the investigating authorities and provide all necessary support to the affected passenger during this challenging time. Our dedicated team is working closely with all relevant parties to ensure a thorough investigation into the incident,” Rapido representative said.

Rapido further added to ensure secure communication, the conversations between customers and Rapido drivers take place using a third-party call masking service and urged customers not to share their personal numbers with the driver.