On Monday, July 24 some anti-social elements attacked a shop in the temple premise in Meghalaya’s Shillong on the afternoon of the third Monday of the auspicious Sawan (monsoon) month. The attackers also thrashed the worshipers and robbed the shop, disturbing the peace in the area of Shillong’s famous Shiva temple, Mahadev Khola Dham.

According to the local reports, the incident is said to have happened on the third Monday of the auspicious Sawan month, which drew a huge congregation of worshipers to the temple. The incident happened when a visitor visited Mahadev Khola Dham and asked one of the stores there for an Amul Kool beverage. However, he informed the shopkeeper that he would pay her later.

On refusal, he felt insulted and hurled a coconut at the woman shopkeeper. According to a statement by SP Sylvester Nongtnger, a massive fight broke out when her 21-year-old son intervened to protect her. The SP confirmed that thirty minutes later, the miscreant returned with a enraged group who attacked the woman and her son, grabbed money from the store, and fled. A group of nine to ten persons attacked them, taking their cellphones and cash worth Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000, according to a FIR that the shop’s owner filed.

Upon information, police personnel from Jhalupara OP rushed to the spot. The mother and boy are said to have suffered minor injuries, and after receiving first aid and a medical inspection, they were both released.

The CCTV footage of the incident is making rounds on social media where the miscreants can be seen creating a ruckus in the temple premises. They can be seen thrashing the devotees and also manhandling the assets of the nearby shop. The Legal Rights Observatory (LRO) shared the video and stated that the miscreants were from the Khasi Students Union.

Khasi Students Union- KSU goons attacked Mahadev Khola mandir, 101 Area Lower Iowsohtun , Shillong , Meghalaya. We can be see them assaulting priests women devotees including family of priests.

Hope the authorities act.

Will Presb Church stop hate mongering?

The SP stated that a case has been filed at Lumdiengjri Police Station and that the district police are working tirelessly to apprehend the offenders.

Meanwhile, according to eyewitness accounts, the attackers attacked unarmed devotees who had gathered to pray and bring water to the shrine. The thieves attacked female worshippers physically in addition to stealing money from the believers. The eyewitnesses also stated that the miscreants were wielding knives and chains, and stopped devotees from entering the temple premises.

After the attack, the temple authorities quickly solicited police assistance. Unfortunately, the attackers had already left the site by the time the cops arrived, leaving others in a state of panic and confusion. However, crucial information was recorded by the temple’s security cameras, giving detectives a lead to find the attackers. The primary suspect was clearly seen on the CCTV tape and could be recognised by his clothing.

At present, FIR in the case has been filed and investigations are underway to capture the accused.