Friday, July 21, 2023
HomeNews ReportsUP: Riyaz beheads his sister, walks with her severed head, because she had eloped...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

UP: Riyaz beheads his sister, walks with her severed head, because she had eloped with a man he disapproved of

Photos and videos of Riyaz calmly walking on the street holding the severed head of his sister are circulating on social media.

OpIndia Staff
UP: Riyaz beheads his sister over love affair
Representational image
9

In Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, a shocking murder has come to light where a 24-old man named Riyaz has brutally beheaded his sister.

Riyaz was seen by locals walking with the severed head of his sister.

Photos and videos of Riyaz calmly walking on the street holding the severed head of his sister are circulating on social media.

Barabanki ASP Ashutosh Mishra has stated, “A man named Riyaz, aged 24 years, has beheaded his sister in the Mithwara village in Fatehpur police station area. The girl had earlier eloped with a man from their own community from the same village. The family was against the affair and had filed a police case in the matter. Riyaz was displeased with his sister over the incident. Upon information, police reached Mithwara village immediately. Riyaz has been arrested and a case of murder has been lodged against him. An investigation is on.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsUP beheading, sister murder, Barabanki case
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
643,876FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com