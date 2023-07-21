In Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, a shocking murder has come to light where a 24-old man named Riyaz has brutally beheaded his sister.

Riyaz was seen by locals walking with the severed head of his sister.

What this man is carrying in his hand is not a bag but chopped head of his sister. Riyaz was angry at her for eloping with her boyfriend (same religion, same caste). So Riyaz beheaded her. He walked on the road carrying the head for long before police held him. Incident from UP’s… pic.twitter.com/zQORKcxmtq — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) July 21, 2023

Photos and videos of Riyaz calmly walking on the street holding the severed head of his sister are circulating on social media.

Barabanki ASP ASHUTOSH MISHRA: "Riyaz (24) beheaded his own younger sister in Mithwara village of Fatehpur police limits, after the victim had eloped with a youth of the same village and was in relationship." pic.twitter.com/Q2j9djJcID — Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) July 21, 2023

Barabanki ASP Ashutosh Mishra has stated, “A man named Riyaz, aged 24 years, has beheaded his sister in the Mithwara village in Fatehpur police station area. The girl had earlier eloped with a man from their own community from the same village. The family was against the affair and had filed a police case in the matter. Riyaz was displeased with his sister over the incident. Upon information, police reached Mithwara village immediately. Riyaz has been arrested and a case of murder has been lodged against him. An investigation is on.”