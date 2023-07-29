After a cow calf’s body was discovered close to a Hanuman temple on the evening of 28 July, tensions reportedly ran high in Sonbhadra’s Robertsganj neighbourhood in Uttar Pradesh. Realising the gravity of the situation, many police personnel reached the location immediately to control the critical situation.

The Additional Superintendent of Police, Kalu Singh also arrived at the scene as soon as he received the information and took charge. A complaint has been filed, according to the senior official, who assured that the guilty would face harsh punishment.

He further added that the procedure for filing a First Information Report is being undertaken by accepting an application in this regard, following which subsequent action would be implemented.

He stated that it’s possible that the act was carried out to poison the atmosphere because Muharram would be observed on 29 July. Police informed that the nine-month-old calf’s body had been retrieved from the empty space behind the temple where it was spotted.

The authorities have begun looking into how the animal carcass ended up near the holy place. They are trying to identify whether the crime was committed at the scene itself or was a dead animal brought and dumped there. People were furious when they noticed the cattle’s remains behind the temple and they quickly called the local police to look into the matter.

The members of Hindu organisations also reached the spot and slogans were raised leading to a heated atmosphere. However, the police present there tried to talk to people in an effort to placate them.

The temple was purified and CCTV footage from the area is also been examined. Police are also conducting night raids to catch the perpetrators, but no one has been arrested till now.