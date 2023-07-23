Sunday, July 23, 2023
Uttar Pradesh: Dalit man Ram Akbal brutally murdered by Paru, Mehendi and Iqbal in Sitapur, body doused in acid and dumped into a canal

After stabbing Ram Akbal with knives, the attackers poured acid on him and then threw him into a canal. Later a group of women vandalised the house of the killers

The grieving family members and people protested against the shocking killing.
The grieving family members and people protested against the shocking murder. (Source: OpIndia Hindi)
5

In an alarming incident, a Dalit man named Ram Akbal was killed in the Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh on 19 July. The charge of the crime has been levelled against three men named Paru, Mehendi and Iqbal, all sons of Asgar. The three reportedly stabbed the victim to death with knives and then threw acid on the dead body before tossing him into a canal.

The police have taken all the accused into custody. On the other hand, a group of women attacked and ransacked the residence of the accused in response to the gruesome murder. The police have also registered a First Information Report against them.

The case pertained to area 20 of the Sitapur police station, where an individual by the name of Khushiram from the hamlet of Jagannathpur complained to the authorities on 19 July that Ram Akbal had left his house at 2:00 p.m. to purchase medicines.

Meanwhile, the perpetrators approached the latter on his way and killed him with knives. The deceased was then saturated in acid and dumped into a canal. A copy of the FIR is available with OpIndia.

The dead body was recovered in a canal close to Noorpur and transported for postmortem. Police registered a case against the offenders under sections 302, 201 of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) also known as SC/ST Act. All of them were arrested and interrogated.

When the news of the horrifying instance became public, a bunch of females arrived at the home of the culprits and proceeded to damage and vandalise the property. A case was also lodged against them and the matter is being investigated. More importantly, acid bottles and firearms were discovered there during the assault.

The demolished houses are visible in the video sent by a local journalist from Sitapur, Abhimanyu Kumar. Something that resembles liquid is visible in the bottles along with pistols can be spotted there. According to him, the cops are constantly patrolling the area.

Mahant Bajrang Muni of the neighbourhood informed OpIndia that the pistol and acid retrieved are indicative of their connections to outside terrorist elements. Furthermore, he pressed the administration to disclose the future conspiracy of the murderers.

He warned that a mass movement will arise if there is any legal action against the women who wrecked the latter’s place of residence. He asserted that all three of them had a criminal mindset and were harassing the Hindus dwelling in the area. The lack of response from organisations like the Bhim Army in this tragic occurrence, according to Bajrang Muni, is unfortunate.

Bhim Army is a self-styled and self-proclaimed Ambedkarite outfit that alleges to fight for the lives and rights of the Dalit populace in the country. It is named after Dr B. R. Ambedkar.

