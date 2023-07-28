On Thursday, July 27, a Hindu boy was brutally thrashed by a group of Muslim youths in Patel Nagar in Dehradun over a two-month-old dispute pertaining to a social media post. The Muslim mob comprising 25-30 youths attacked Aman Bhandari with swords and lathis on Thursday evening. The BCom student was beaten up when he was returning from his college, Sri Guru Ram Rai (SGRR) University, on his motorcycle.

The victim suffered multiple injuries and is currently admitted at Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital in Patel Nagar. Before the police arrived at the spot, the Muslim attackers escaped. Following the brutal attack on Aman Bhandari, several Hindu organisations staged a protest and vandalised the scooter of one of the accused parked at the spot. Several Hindu activists also protested at the hospital where victim Aman is undergoing treatment. It is said that the victim received 27 stitches on his head. Police had deployed PAC force to control the situation.

I hope @pushkardhami ji is seeing what is happening in our state. Is it a curse to be a hindu in Devbhumi?



Aman Bhandari was attacked by a group of Muslims and received 27 stitches on his head. Is it wrong to speak about Hindus on social media?



needs Yogi ji's Bulldozer. https://t.co/FA7ANUb9jC pic.twitter.com/wFZP4jMJHH — ABHISHEK SEMWAL (@Abhiisshhek) July 28, 2023

On the evening of July 28, three of the youths involved in the attack collided their scooter with Aman’s bike. Even before Aman could stand up, the accused youths launched a deadly attack on Aman with swords and sticks. The attackers hit Aman thrice on his head causing severe injuries. Meanwhile, before other students rushed to save the Hindu youth, the Muslim attacker fled leaving Aman drenched in blood.

Before fleeing the spot, the accused Muslim youths also raised Islamic religious slogans. Upon getting information about the incident, several Hindu activists tried to take out a protest at Gandhigram and Kargigrant areas which are said to be Muslim dominated and linked to accused Muslim youths. However, the police persuaded them not to do so. Subsequently, SSP Daleep Singh Kunwar called for additional force to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, Anamika, victim Aman Bhandari’s sister, lodged a complaint against unidentified accused persons at Patel Nagar Police Station.

Notably, the matter goes back to a social media post by Aman allegedly directed against the Muslim community. The matter soon reached the SSP office, where the SSP resolved the dispute with Aman deleting the social media post in question. However, the Muslim youths remained adamant about seeking revenge and brutally assaulted the Hindu youth on Thursday.

The police initially detained four people including one accused and three family members of some accused persons. Meanwhile, four teams were deployed to nab the absconding accused. Police also questioned the students and local shop owners.