Friday, July 28, 2023
HomeNews ReportsUttarakhand: Hindu youth brutally attacked by Muslim youths with swords and sticks over an...
News Reports
Updated:

Uttarakhand: Hindu youth brutally attacked by Muslim youths with swords and sticks over an old social media post in Dehradun

The attackers hit Aman thrice on his head causing severe injuries, and he received 27 stitches on his head during the treatment

OpIndia Staff
1

On Thursday, July 27, a Hindu boy was brutally thrashed by a group of Muslim youths in Patel Nagar in Dehradun over a two-month-old dispute pertaining to a social media post. The Muslim mob comprising 25-30 youths attacked Aman Bhandari with swords and lathis on Thursday evening. The BCom student was beaten up when he was returning from his college, Sri Guru Ram Rai (SGRR) University, on his motorcycle.

The victim suffered multiple injuries and is currently admitted at Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital in Patel Nagar. Before the police arrived at the spot, the Muslim attackers escaped. Following the brutal attack on Aman Bhandari, several Hindu organisations staged a protest and vandalised the scooter of one of the accused parked at the spot. Several Hindu activists also protested at the hospital where victim Aman is undergoing treatment. It is said that the victim received 27 stitches on his head. Police had deployed PAC force to control the situation. 

On the evening of July 28, three of the youths involved in the attack collided their scooter with Aman’s bike. Even before Aman could stand up, the accused youths launched a deadly attack on Aman with swords and sticks. The attackers hit Aman thrice on his head causing severe injuries. Meanwhile, before other students rushed to save the Hindu youth, the Muslim attacker fled leaving Aman drenched in blood. 

Before fleeing the spot, the accused Muslim youths also raised Islamic religious slogans. Upon getting information about the incident, several Hindu activists tried to take out a protest at Gandhigram and Kargigrant areas which are said to be Muslim dominated and linked to accused Muslim youths. However, the police persuaded them not to do so. Subsequently, SSP Daleep Singh Kunwar called for additional force to maintain law and order. 

Meanwhile, Anamika, victim Aman Bhandari’s sister, lodged a complaint against unidentified accused persons at Patel Nagar Police Station. 

Notably, the matter goes back to a social media post by Aman allegedly directed against the Muslim community. The matter soon reached the SSP office, where the SSP resolved the dispute with Aman deleting the social media post in question. However, the Muslim youths remained adamant about seeking revenge and brutally assaulted the Hindu youth on Thursday.

The police initially detained four people including one accused and three family members of some accused persons. Meanwhile, four teams were deployed to nab the absconding accused. Police also questioned the students and local shop owners.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
643,876FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com