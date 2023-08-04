Saturday, August 19, 2023
Bihar: 4 arrested for the murder of journalist Vimal Kumar Yadav, search on for...
Crime
Bihar: 4 arrested for the murder of journalist Vimal Kumar Yadav, search on for others

The late journalist was under severe pressure to change his testimony as the sole witness in his brother's murder case.

He was shot-dead in Bihar's Araria district on 18 August.
Vimal Kumar yadav was fatally shot in Bihar's Araria district on 18 August. (Image Source: NDTV)
Bihar police have arrested four people in connection with the murder of Dainik Jagran journalist Vimal Kumar Yadav in the state’s Araria district. A case was registered based on the complaint filed by Vimal’s father. The First Information Report named eight accused of the murder, out of which, four were arrested on 19 August.

Bihar police wrote, “Out of 8 accused named in the murder case, 4 accused have been arrested, out of remaining 4 accused, 2 accused are already in judicial custody. Action is underway to take their due remand.”

The incident took place on 18 August while the victim was at his residence in the Raniganj Bazaar area. Bihar Police posted that the 35-year-old victim worked as a local journalist for the Dainik Jagran newspaper. The criminals knocked on his door and called his name at around 5:30 AM and shot him in the chest when he opened the door.

According to a preliminary investigation by the Bihar Police, the deceased had a history of animosity with his neighbours, which could have contributed to it. His brother was also killed in a similar way two years ago. The late journalist was under severe pressure to change his testimony as the sole witness in the case.

The murder resulted in massive outrage in the state. Chirag Paswan, the head of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) criticised Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, for failing to uphold law and order.

The latter described the episode as tragic and stated that as soon as he learned of the development, he promptly ordered authorities to look into the instance. He told reporters in Patna, “How can a journalist be killed like this.”

Vimal Kumar Yadav’s brother Shashibhushan Yadav, who was a sarpanch, was killed by some men in 2019. Vimal was the only witness in that case. The following hearing was slated on 19 August. He had asked the police for permission to use a licenced gun as well as for security. However, the request was declined.

Vimal’s wife stated, “He shared with me that his life would be in danger. I asked him not to give the statement in court but he said that he has to give the statement in court as he is an official witness.” 

