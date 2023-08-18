Responding to the murder of a journalist in Araria district, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday termed the incident ‘unfortunate’.

Speaking to reporters, the Bihar CM said, “It is a very unfortunate incident. How can someone kill a person this way? I have asked the officials to inquire into it.”

A journalist was allegedly shot dead at his home by unidentified assailants in Araria district of Bihar, police said earlier on Friday. The incident took place in the Raniganj Bazaar area. The deceased was identified as Vimal Kumar Yadav, as reported by ANI.

“A journalist, identified as Vimal Kumar Yadav, was shot dead by unidentified assailants In the Raniganj Bazar area. The post-mortem is underway. The dog squad was brought to the scene and an investigation is underway,” Ashok Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police, Araria, said.

#WATCH | Patna: "It's very sad. Journalist Vimal Kumar has been murdered by the miscreants. I would like to pay homage to him. Law and Order have failed in Bihar. Miscreants are not scared of anything as they are getting protection from the state government and the members of the… pic.twitter.com/ZwjlUJUsev — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2023

As per reports, the deceased Vimal Yadav was a journalist with the Hindi daily Dainik Jagran. Speaking to ANI, Union Minister Nityanand Rai stated that the murdered journalist was the sole eye witness to the murder of his brother, who was killed by some miscreants 4 years earlier.

Vimal Yadav’s brother Shashibhushan Yadav was brutally killed by some men in 2019. Jagran has reported that Vimal Yadav was at his residence when some miscreants entered the house and started firing. Vimal Yadav was a witness in that case. The next hearing was scheduled on August 19.

Vimal Yadav was the father of two teenage children.

Lambasting the Bihar government over the deteriorating law and order problem in the state, Rai stated that criminals are not scared of anything as they are getting protection from the state government and the members of the JDU and RJD parties. “If Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav have some shame, they should take action against the criminals”, Rai added.