On 31st July, a Muslim mob in Nuh of Mewat, Haryana, attacked thousands of Hindu devotees attending the Jalabhishek Yatra on Shravan Somvar. OpIndia accessed several FIRs registered in the case. One of the FIRs was registered on the complaint of Exemplee Head Constable (EHC) Rajendra under Sections 147, 148, 186, 307, 323, 332, 353, 379B, 427 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). It was registered against Tarif, Imran, Ashraf, Irshad, Asif, Rizwan, Azaharuddin, Mujahid, Farukh, Shahrukh, Aarif, Mustafa, Salim, Haroon, Sakeel, Asru, Salim, Aftab, Hamza, Aasif, Farmaan, Saabir, Saleem and others.

Details of the FIR

EHC Rajendra is posted at Taoru City Police Station, district Nuh. In his complaint, EHC Rajendra said he received information at the police station that some miscreants had jammed the Sohna Road on the Taouru bypass. Sub-Inspector Abdul Majid, SPO Manoj Kumar, constable Sunil, HGH Jaipal, HGH Subhash, ESI Mahendra Singh, SPO Shyamlal, SPO Dharmendra and EHC Rajendra went to the bypass road to clear the area.

Source: Haryana Police

When they reached the spot, 30-40 people on the road were not allowing the vehicles to pass. When asked to clear the road, they got agitated and started pelting stones at the police vehicles, where some police personnel got injured. The rioters had sticks and batons in their hands. They pulled down SPO Manoj Kumar, who is EHC Rajendra’s driver, out of the vehicle intending to kill him. They hit him on the head and body with stones and snatched Rs 3,000. Rioters caused severe damage to the police vehicles.

Source: Haryana Police

After that, the police personnel had to escape to save their lives. The rioters shouted at them and threatened to kill them if they returned.

Nuh Shobhayatra attack

On 31st August, hundreds of Muslim rioters attacked Hindu devotees participating in the Brijmandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh, Mewat of Haryana. At least six people were killed as a result of the riots.

During the investigation into the riots, OpIndia accessed over 25 FIRs and complaints that provided a clearer picture of what happened during the violence. Based on information available via FIRs, complaints and witnesses, it appeared that the attack was pre-planned. OpIndia came across several videos posted two days before the Jalabhishek Yatra instigating Muslims against Hindus.

Muslims have claimed the riots happened because of Bajrang Dal activist and Gau Rakshak Monu Manesar. Old videos of Manesar were circulated to instigate Muslims saying he was going to Nuh on that day. The video that was mostly circulated was from October 2022. Detailed reports can be checked here.

Furthermore, a cyber crime police station was attacked in Nuh. Police officials were injured. Home guards were killed. The rioters first shot one of the Bajrang Dal activists Abhishek, then his throat was slit and his head was crushed leading to his death.

