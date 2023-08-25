Friday, August 25, 2023
AAP’s Sanjay Singh misses the deadline to respond to the notice by Committee of Privileges in Parliament after he misbehaved in the Upper House

Sanjay Singh was suspended from Rajya Sabha on August 11, after the motion moved by the leader of the house Piyush Goyal was unanimously passed in the absence of members of  Opposition parties. 

ANI
Arvind Kejriwal with Sanjay Singh
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has missed the August 24 deadline on the notice of the Committee of Privileges in Parliament that sought his response on his alleged “misconduct” in the Upper House that led to his suspension from the House. 

“Sanjay Singh has missed the deadline of August 24th to respond to the Privileges Committee’s notice on his suspension. He is to seek extension on health grounds,” AAP source told ANI.  

Sanjay Singh was suspended from Rajya Sabha on August 11, after the motion moved by the leader of the house Piyush Goyal was unanimously passed in the absence of members of  Opposition parties. 

Rajyasabha Chairman Jagadeep Dhankhar sought the approval of the House for the motion and said that Sanjay Singh was being suspended “for having repeatedly violated the directive of the Chair”. 

The AAP MP was suspended for the remaining duration of the Monsoon session during the Opposition’s protest in the House over the Manipur issue. 

Dhankhar had earlier cautioned Sanjay Singh saying that he would be forced to name the AAP member after he repeatedly protested against the proposed bill to replace Centre’s ordinance for control over services in Delhi.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

