As part of the Taliban’s most recent diktat suppressing the rights of Afghan women, the Islamic regime has banned girls over 10 years of age from attending primary school classes in some provinces of Afghanistan. This means that girl students cannot study beyond the third standard. The ban has been imposed in the Ghazni province in Afghanistan. Before this, girls were banned to study in schools beyond the sixth grade.

According to a report published by BBC Persian on Saturday, the Ministry of Education’s officials have asked the principals of schools and short-term training classes to ensure that “girls over 10 years old are not allowed to study in primary schools”.

The report further stated that in a few regions in Afghanistan, the Ministry of Good and Prohibition’s local authorities are separating girls based on their ages and ordering the principals of the girls’ schools, which had been in operation, to send back the students who are above the third grade.

“We were told that girls who are tall and over 10 years old are not allowed to enter the school,” said a sixth-grade student in eastern Afghanistan, while speaking to the BBC.

The latest onslaught comes after video games, foreign movies and music were outlawed in Afghanistan under the Taliban government because they are considered to be anti-Islamic. This ban is first imposed in the western city of Herat in Afghanistan. More than 400 firms in Herat had to shut down as a result of the sudden ban enforced by the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice.

The ban came after restrictions on other pastimes and types of entertainment that go against the Taliban’s radical Islamic Sharia law. The Taliban, earlier this month, prohibited women and families from accessing the garden restaurants in Herat.

In July of this year, the Taliban’s morality ministry ordered that all women-run establishments such as hair and beauty salons be closed down within a month of receiving initial information, which was delivered to them on July 2nd.

Under Taliban leadership, teenage girls and women were forbidden from entering classrooms, gyms, and parks. The women in Afghanistan have also been barred from working for the United Nations and several international non-governmental organisations after the Taliban’s order on 24th December 2022. The Taliban banned women from working in NGOs alleging that they are not wearing the Islamic headscarf correctly.

The Taliban closed hookah facilities across the nation in October 2022. Smoking hookah is an everyday pastime for Afghan men. The Taliban closed down eateries owned and run by women in the city of Herat earlier in May 2022 and forbade men and women from dining together there. The Islamist group has forcefully imposed severe constraints on how Afghans can behave and how men and women can interact with each other.