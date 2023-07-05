On the 4th of July, the Taliban’s morality ministry dictated that all women-run establishments like hair and beauty salons be shut down within a month of getting initial information, which was passed to them on the 2nd of July.

As per Bloomberg, the Tabilan’s Ministry of Vice and Virtue released a text message to pass on this diktat. In the text message, the Ministry stated that “all beauty salons operated by women in Kabul and other provinces should be banned immediately and follow our order”.

Further, the Taliban’s ministry also warned these women-run establishments to not violate its order otherwise they would have to “face legal action”.

Spokesman of the Ministry of Vice and Virtue, Mohammad Sadiq Akif stated that starting from 2nd July, when they were initially informed about the decision, businesses have been given a one-month deadline to comply.

The Taliban-run administration did not give any explanation for banning beauty parlors. Additionally, they did not offer any alternative options for women once these hair and beauty salons are closed down. However, the Taliban stated that it respects women’s rights in accordance with its interpretation of Islamic law and Afghan customs.

“The Taliban are taking away the most basic human rights from Afghan women. They are violating women’s rights. By this decision, they are now depriving women of serving each other. When I heard the news, I was completely shocked”, said an anonymous Afghan woman while talking to BBC.

She added, “It seems the Taliban do not have any political plan other than focusing on women’s bodies. They are trying to eliminate women at every level of public life.”

Restrictions on Afghan Women

This recent restriction on women’s rights is part of a systematic and broader range of regressive measures taken by the Taliban since the terror outfit regained control over Afghan soil, two years ago.

Under the Taliban rule, teenage girls and women have been barred from classrooms, gyms, and parks. Most recently they were banned from working for the United Nations.

Further, the Taliban have enforced a strict dress code for women. Women in Afghanistan have to cover up and wear a dress in such a way that it only reveals their eyes. Additionally, women have to be accompanied by their male relatives if they are traveling more than 72 kilometers (48 miles).

According to Bloomberg, women in Afghanistan can only work in hospitals as nurses and doctors. Currently, this is the last and only job women are allowed to perform under Taliban rule. However, media reports claim that these increasing restrictions have forced women to work secretively from home as teachers and makeup artists.

From 1996 to 2001, the previous Taliban regime had also imposed sweeping restrictions on Women’s rights and curbed their freedoms. For Afghan women, the recent closure of beauty parlors reminds them of the dark times under the previous Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

However, when the US invaded Afghanistan in 2001, beauty salons reopened and operated normally till the Taliban regained power two years ago. Although the Taliban didn’t immediately shut down hair and beauty salons, they asked shops to cover and spray-paint their windows and posters to conceal the faces of women on them.

The International community has yet again condemned the recent order by the Taliban regime. However, the terrorist group has continued to impose these restrictions against women’s rights.