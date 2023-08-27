A judge in Jaipur has filed a complaint after his son’s Reebok shoes worth Rs 10,000 were stolen from outside the Brajnidhi Temple. The Manak Chowk police have initiated a search for the shoes acting upon the complaint filed by an Alwar-based POCSO court judge.

The police are probing the CCTV footage to identify the accused. The head constable of Manak Police Station Neeram is heading this unusual investigation. The police said that the complaint was filed by a resident of Mahesh Nagar in Jaipur, Jagendra Kumar Aggrawal, who is a judge in Alwar’s POCSO court 1.

“The judge’s son was wearing Reebok shoes, size 11, valued at nearly Rs 10,000. He removed the shoes near the stairs of the temple at 8 pm,” a police official reportedly said. As per the FIR, an image of the shoes was also enclosed with the complaint.

On 20th August, Aggrawal was attending a religious programme hosted by his relatives at the Brajnidhi Temple in Chandi ki Taksaal area. The judge along with his wife and son had arrived at the temple at around 8 pm. His son took off his Rs 10,000 Reebok shoes at the entrance near the stairs and went inside the temple.

Upon coming out of the temple at around 10 pm, they found that the shoes were gone. The judge then filed a complaint through post. The cops are now reportedly under pressure to recover the “size 11 Reebok shoes.”