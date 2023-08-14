On Monday (14 August), the Assam Police arrested an Imam (Muslim cleric) in connection with a murder case of a madarsa student. The accused has been identified as Mukhsin Rahman Khan.

A day earlier, on Sunday, a beheaded body of a 12-year-old madarsa student was found inside the hostel at the Darus Salam Hafizia and Alia madarsa in Hawaithang of Cachar district.

When the student’s roommates tried to wake him up for namaz, they found his dead body inside the hostel, police officials stated. Subsequently, the madarsa authorities alerted the Cachar Police. Upon getting the information, the police officials rushed to the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem.

Sensing the sensitivity of the case, the district administration sealed the madarsa as part of the investigation. According to an ABP News report, around 13 students of the madarsa were detained by the Dholai police for questioning.

Speaking to the media, Cachar Superintendent of Police (SP) Numal Mahatta informed about the incident. SP Mahatta said, “On Sunday morning, the deceased’s friends found him lying dead. We immediately rushed to the spot to investigate the matter. During the preliminary investigation, we found that the incident may have taken place between 3 and 4 AM. We have called all the students and teachers of the madarsa for questioning. The deceased’s brother also studies in the same madarsa.”

As per police officials, Khan was angry at the student as a few days earlier, he was asked to apologise to the deceased student after he physically tortured him for eloping from the madarsa.

Cachar SP said, ”A few days ago, the teacher, identified as Mukhsin Rahman Khan, was asked to apologise publicly after he had beaten Rabijul for allegedly eloping from the madarsa.”

The SP further stated that when the parents of the student came to know about this incident, they made a complaint to the Head Cleric of the madarsa. Afterwards, Khan was asked to write an apology.

The Police added, ”This incident angered the accused teacher Hafiz Mukhsin Rahman Khan. On Sunday night, when everyone in the madarsa was sleeping, the teacher slit the throat of the 12-year-old student Rabijul Hussain Laskar with a sharp weapon and fled.”

SP Mahatta added that the accused has been booked under section 302 (committing murder) of the IPC and further investigation is ongoing in this matter.