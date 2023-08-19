A 30-year-old man named K Dinesh Subba was reportedly harassed and beaten by three bike-riding individuals in Neeladri Nagar of Bengaluru, Karnataka. The incident happened near a supermarket near Electronic City on the intervening night of August 15 and 16.

The victim is a native of Rinchenpong, West Sikkim and a resident of Electronics City, Phase I. He lives in Doddathoguru with his homemaker wife and three-month-old baby and is working as a waiter at a hotel in Neeladri Nagar for the past seven months. He was discharged from a hospital with nine stitches on his head and face. He has been prescribed bed rest.

Subba was attacked between 3 and 4 in the morning as he was on his way home from a party. TAs per Subba, the attackers called him, “Chinese, Chinese” when they saw him on PCR Garden Road in Doddathoguru. They assaulted him without any provocation after he responded that he was an Indian from Sikkim.

Subba’s wedding anniversary was on 14 August and a coworker as well as a friend from Sikkim urged him to host a celebration. He brought the pair to a pub where they partied until 2 AM. The three of them talked for an hour outside the bar. Two males then travelling on the pillion of a bike hit Subba on the head with their fists at around 3 AM as he was walking close to PCR Garden.

Subba said, “They called me Chinese, Chinese. I asked them to stop calling me Chinese as I am Indian. I told them that I’m from West Sikkim. But they continued to call me Chinese and as I shouted at them, they left.”

He further said, “After two minutes, while I was walking, someone hit me from behind. I fell on the road. There were three men on a bike. They assaulted me on the head and nose with a metal object and kicked me.” He added that he believed the men who hit him were the same ones who had earlier referred to him as Chinese.

Subba strolled up to a supermarket before passing out. He was revived by a few security personnel stationed in the vicinity, who informed him that his shirt and bag were missing.

Police were informed by security personnel at a nearby building. The Electronics City police have received a complaint from Subba. Deepak Dorji, Subba’s brother-in-law and an Arunachal Pradesh native who has been in the city since 2009, stated that the attack was racially motivated.

He mentioned, “Three miscreants attacked my brother-in-law with a blunt weapon. His wedding anniversary was on 14 August and he threw a party for his brother and friends on the night of 15 August. After the party, everybody went home and Subba was just 100 metres away from his house when he was attacked. The miscreants, who were riding a two-wheeler, hit Subba with a blunt weapon after calling him Chinese.”

He expressed, “Subba said he didn’t know where he was but someone had assaulted him after calling him Chinese. I took the address from the security guard with him. By the time I reached there, the police had arrived. Cops scanned CCTV footage of the supermarket, but the trio wasn’t captured on it.”

A police officer informed, “The accused are yet to be arrested. We are investigating the case.” The culprits have been charged with unlawful restraint, using dangerous weapons to cause harm and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.